Home Cleaning Just Got Incredibly Easy!

Your home is not just a place where you come back after a tiring day or spend quality time with your family. It needs lots of attention and nurturing. But we all go through phases and days when that kind of tender love and care for brick, mortar and furniture becomes difficult to dole out. There are deadlines to meet, traffic concerns and household chores which come in the way. And before we know it, we ignore the fact that our house needs careful cleaning from time to time. And we feel guilty about it too! Wouldn’t it be great if your home could take care of itself, and you could get things going with some easy cleaning tricks?
Maintaining a good home is not only a matter of keeping your surroundings hygienic, but it is also about creating a space where you can get rejuvenated. The good news is that a few small measures can go a long way in creating a healthy space where you will not cringe at the thought of cleaning. And how do you find the time to do it? Well, that’s simple – you sleep on it! That’s right – there are a number of cleaning ideas that can work wonders while you are sleeping so as to reduce the burden of scrubbing and brushing in your waking hours. Read on to find out more!
Standing under a shower to take a relaxing few minutes of steaming hot pleasure can be easily marred by a clogged shower head. Not only will the water trickle down at a snail’s pace and without any punch, but it will also be an unhealthy trickle that can harm your skin and hair. So what can you do besides sitting and spending an entire day scrubbing the tiny holes in your showerhead? Well, actually plenty!
Soak showerheads while you sleep, in a mixture of vinegar and warm water. Let it soak just before you hit the bed and in the morning, you will find that the debris and other mineral deposits have loosened to a great extent. Now take a few minutes – and a toothbrush – and give it a quick scrub to wash away the loose dirt. And voila – you have a sparkling clean showerhead!
Tired of looking at the blackened and stained bottoms and sides of the pots and pans you had so lovingly chosen for your dream kitchen? Well, remove stains on pots and pans in your sleep now! To begin with, take a paper towel or a rag and wipe over the stained surface with a mixture of baking soda and freshly squeezed lemon juice. Take care to use just a pinch of the soda and wear gloves while you apply the mixture. Let this sit for a while as you eat dinner. Just before you head off to sleep, rinse the pots and pans and coat them with vinegar. Let it stand for the night. In the morning, all you need to do is give the pots and pans a firm wash and they will look as good as new!
The crevices of your stove, formed by the grates may be crying out for attention that you just cannot afford to give them! But fear not – this too can be taken care of while you enjoy your precious snooze time. While there are a variety of stove grate cleaning polishes and solutions in the market today, it is important to first prepare your grates so that you don’t end up scrubbing away for hours. Pour a mixture of boiling hot water and lemon into a bucket and immerse those grates or simply pour over them. Let this stand for a night before you clean the grime off, the next morning. You will find that the grime literally falls away on its own in no time, and with minimum effort! Get inspired by the sparkling clean stove shown above. The retro-style kitchen was designed by Spaghetticreative, architects from Italy.
Spills and mess made by pets or children like urine or vomit can be a pain to clean. But this too you can deal with easily. The solution is simple. You can mix either a part each of dishwasher liquid and warm water, or baking soda and warm water and leave it on the affected surface for a few hours while you enjoy a nap. Wake up and run a clean rag or paper towel over the area and watch as the stain literally wipes off!
The bottom of your kettle can get dirty and murky with everyday use and no amount of regular rinsing and cleaning can rid it of these apparently permanent stains. But a kettle needs to be clean because when you boil and brew your beverage, the liquid can accumulate some of the grime and dirt that sits on the sides. To descale a kettle, you can fill the kettle with a mixture of vinegar and water. If you want, you can also substitute vinegar with lemon juice. Let this mixture remain in your kettle, soaking it for as long as you sleep. Once you empty the kettle, remember to rinse it for a nice clean final appearance.
A white cotton cloth and some dabbing will do the trick when it comes to removing red wine stains. While this may seem like the scariest of stains that simply refuses to go, a little salt and some overnight exposure will get things done. First of all, remember not to blot but dab – sprinkle salt over the stain and then pull the fabric in question taut over a dish. Pour boiling water over the fabric and let it soak and drip all night. Run it through a normal cycle in the machine the next day for best results!
So keep your home and belongings clean, and let that vibe of a well put together hygienic space, run through your mind all day long. For more ideas, take a look at this ideabook - 6 ways to deep clean your house.