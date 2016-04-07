Inject your apartment with chic Parisian style

Oh Paris! The beautiful, the romantic and the flamboyantly stylish! Paris always seems to be one step ahead when it comes to art, fashion and design. It is the great city where romance reigns supreme and where chic elegance is taken very seriously. It is commonly known as Ville Lumière which translates to City of Lights , a name given by visiting Londoners. The meaning of this nickname comes from two possible hypothesis. The first one being that the inventor of the street gas lamps, Philippe Lebon would have installed prototypes of his invention all over Paris. This theory is, however, contested by some who believe that the name comes from a time during the 18th century when there was a peak in crimes in the streets and the dark alleys of Paris; the mayor in power at that time decided to ask all Parisians to leave a candle in their window to shed some light on the dark corners of the city. Both theories seem plausible and explain the reason behind the City of Lights name, however none can be completely verified.

Paris is a city filled with history, beauty and modernity and the following ideas can help anyone trying to encapsulate the Parisian style for their home.