Inject your apartment with chic Parisian style

Oh Paris! The beautiful, the romantic and the flamboyantly stylish! Paris always seems to be one step ahead when it comes to art, fashion and design. It is the great city where romance reigns supreme and where chic elegance is taken very seriously. It is commonly known as
Ville Lumière which translates to
City of Lights, a name given by visiting Londoners. The meaning of this nickname comes from two possible hypothesis. The first one being that the inventor of the street gas lamps, Philippe Lebon would have installed prototypes of his invention all over Paris. This theory is, however, contested by some who believe that the name comes from a time during the 18th century when there was a peak in crimes in the streets and the dark alleys of Paris; the mayor in power at that time decided to ask all Parisians to leave a candle in their window to shed some light on the dark corners of the city. Both theories seem plausible and explain the reason behind the
City of Lights name, however none can be completely verified.
Paris is a city filled with history, beauty and modernity and the following ideas can help anyone trying to encapsulate the Parisian style for their home.
Parisians dine, shop, eat and sleep in style, naturally. An opulent and lavish atmosphere inhabits this bedroom worthy of kings. The attention to detail is noticeable when taking a closer look at this image. A sumptuous upholstered bed is the focal point of this room as well as the beautiful textured wall behind it. Two shimmery lamps on each side of the bed complete the royal look for this bedroom.
Pastel colours are usually preferred when wanting to obtain a Parisian style which are mainly tones of grey, beige, creamy white. There is also a use of shiny elements such as gold and silver as well as crystal and glass. Paris shines like no other city and its style is closely related to that which can be observed in the image shown here.
If a few words could describe a Parisian style it would be as follows: details, details and details. The beauty and wonder of this style is set in the detailing of objects, furniture, walls, floors and ceilings: every centimetre is thought of and augmented ornaments and refinement. One of the main things to consider is how Paris still maintains an intricate bond with its history, with older classic styles that are blended with modern touches here and there. High towering ceilings and windows are always showstoppers so the lighting must be just as striking. That is why the Parisian style is not complete without the addition of grand and shimmery chandeliers that shine light over the room. The image shown here is a beautiful example of that input. Having some classic crystal chandeliers in a living room or a dining room creates a posh and dignified look for the room they are in. Chandeliers are a must when wanting to achieve an Paris infused style.
The modern twist that is always at play in the Parisian style can be seen in this picture that depicts an apartment located in Paris. The immensely tall and ornate ceiling, windows and walls of this living room are a tribute to the classic elegance of the past. The modernity is observed with the highly detailed and shimmery chandeliers towering over the room as well as the sleek grey sofas.
A giant golden modernised imitation of the David by Michelangelo plays an important part in the chic atmosphere that reins in this room. A mesmerising black marble fireplace adds a touch of luxurious elegance to the look of the room. The inspiration for a Parisian style is centered around a regal and opulent effect where vintage pieces are in perfect harmony with modern furniture. This style is both eclectic and classically chic.
If there is an important aspect of the Parisian style it is one where rich and luxurious materials are carefully selected to create a royal atmosphere. The image shown here is a stunning example of how opulence meets modernity which are the common denominators of the Parisian style. A marbled bathroom sink countertop exudes elegance. The same marble has been used for the floor and the large whirlpool bathtub.
Another influence of this style can be noticed with the rich fabric of the drapes that crown over a classic upholstered armchair. Gold has not been forgotten with the big framed mirrors hung on the wall. This room has been conceptualised with themes relating to stylish, classic, luxurious modernism.
If one image could represent the Parisian style in its entirety it could be this one. To clarify this idea, one must pay attention to every detail of this image which seems to be taken out of a French castle. The walls have ornaments and details from top to bottom and are placed next to a mesmerising engraved red marble fireplace.
Then comes the gold framed mirror placed inside another mirror. Gold and shimmery elements can be found everywhere in this picture. A delicate porcelain tea set has been prepared for someone to sit in the modern yet classic upholstered armchair. The elegance of this room lies with the attention to detail that the designers brought to life here. How about a cup of tea in a room ready for the aristocracy?
This design has been made possible by Mis en Demeure.
The Parisian style is one that is buoyant and lavish at the same time. In other words, it encompasses classical, luxurious and modern elements that are noticeable as soon as one sees a room of this style. The current image is a good example to visualise what the Parisian style is about. A massive kitchen island adorned with a polished silver finishing confirms the aforementioned. The style of the drawers and cupboard doors are a reproduction of an old vintage kitchen oven that has been infused with a modern touch of silver linings as well as the metallic top part of the kitchen island. An attention to detail is always at play with this kind of style which can be found in this kitchen with the shiny silver notes throughout the room and the railings on the walls. Also, a wine refrigerator is a necessary part of this Parisian style kitchen since France is the land of good wines.