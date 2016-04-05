Everything you need to know about kitchen sinks!

While building or renovating a kitchen one pays great attention to the flooring, walls, cabinets and appliances. But there is one thing that often gets overlooked, but which is an integral part of any kitchen—the kitchen sink. The sink is to the kitchen what a coffee table is to a living room, without it things simply won't run smoothly. Are you looking for a new kitchen sink? Do you need help picking out the perfect one for your kitchen? Well here is everything that you need to know about kitchen sink.
While getting a new sink, the first and most important thing to consider is its material. The most popular and durable choices for a kitchen sink are—granite like the one here in this kitchen designed by KIRON CHEERLA ARCHITECTURE from Hyderabad, or a sturdy steel one. But you can opt for kitchen sinks in other interesting materials like porcelain if you have space to build your sink into the cabinets or even brass, if you want an old antique look for a rustic or classic style kitchen.
A simple thing in a kitchen sink that makes work a lot easier in the kitchen, is a drainboard. A drainboard is a wooden, metal or even plastic board where one can stack the dishes, post washing them and drain out the excess water and leave them there to dry. Buying a sink which has a drainboard attached to it helps reduce mess in the kitchen. The excess water will fall directly into the kitchen sink and you won't have to wipe or clean anything, which you may have to do if you place your drainboard elsewhere.
Next invest in a good modern faucet or tap for your kitchen sink. Instead of a boring old fashioned tap that you have to twist to open, save time and effort and go for a tap like the one here, which you need to just move up or down. You can opt for a tap with hot and cold water options (provided you have the plumbing in place) and even go for a faucet with a pipe that will make washing and cleaning things in the kitchen much easier.
For further convenience, you can opt for a double sink, as this will give you separate spaces for washing dishes and washing vegetables and hands. You can also choose to have hot water on one side of the sink and cold water on the other side. If you have a modern minimal kitchen you can opt for a double sink like the one here designed by ARTE CUCINE/ PEDINI, or go for a simple double sink like this if you have a compact modular kitchen.
Getting a good kitchen sink isn't enough. You have to also maintain it. If you have a metal kitchen sink made of steel or brass, maintain the shine by cleaning and drying it regularly and polishing it a couple of times a year. If you have a dark stone or granite kitchen sink cleaning it with soap and wiping the oil away from the stone will do the trick. If however you have a white porcelain sink, it is the most toughest to maintain and will require regular cleaning and scrubbing with detergents and soap to keep it white and shining.
Finally, take care that the drain pipe of your kitchen sink works smoothly and clean it frequently so as to avoid blockage of drain and other hassles that comes with it. A blocked drain not only makes it impossible to use the kitchen sink properly, but also pushes the dirt up sometimes and makes a kitchen dirty and unhygienic and unsuitable for use. So invest in a good plunger and call the plumber if need be, and enjoy a perfect kitchen sink. If you are looking for some funky bathroom sinks, here are 5 unusual bathroom sinks.