A House Oozing with Modern Charm and Quirkiness

The modern school of design is all about bringing about a linear and minimal quality of structure and decor, which stands out and focuses on one design element at a time. A white canvas in a minimal setting usually does the trick. But for the architects at Designa Interieur & Architectuur BNA in Netherlands, the modern design was only the backdrop based on which they have built a unique abode. The Villa Paramaribo is a stunning home that brings together a plethora of elements and surprises you with something new and quirky, when you least expect it. Take the tour to know more!
The understated good looks of the arresting façade up the style quotient of the abode considerably. This home starts off with a white geometrically inspired front that is high on design values. Massive glass windows let in ample sunshine, and one can also spot the pretty chandelier inside from a distance. Lush greenery lines the sparkling paved driveway and the overall openness of the house produces an interesting look.
The lobby area is a stunning display of all things monochrome. Starting from the door which has a neat designer look thanks to the slate-like matt finished surface, to the dainty art deco style chandelier in glossy black – there is little that does not hold the eye and impresses the viewer. The piece de resistance is obviously the manner in which the sleek white staircases flank the larger than life yet very edgy art work that elevates this foyer to a whole new level.
This warm and sophisticated living room also shows that fun is never too far away, thanks to the splash of abstract art work standing at one end, dominating the sedate colour palette with its infusion of vibrant hues. Giving it company is an expansive wall shelving unit holding various regal looking accents and curious as well as a smattering of books. The wooden theme continues to the chairs near the artwork and the shelf behind the plush, white couches. All in all, a comfortable room with a warm vibe is how we would ideally describe this space!
Grey dominates this rather formal sitting room with couches in a solid grey shade, adding to the sophistication of the entire space. Yet, the touches of elegance combine effortlessly with modern ideas to create a space where one can also relax. The floor to ceiling glazing is flanked by two slim sconce lamps and delicately demarcates the dining and kitchen area.
The dining room shows off a quirky and fun side from the word go! The green chairs are an unexpected yet breathtaking touch to an otherwise monochromatic space. The kitchen behind adds warm wooden surfaces to match step with the green chairs. The white dining table complements the white kitchen island nicely. The fancy copper lampshades hanging overhead add a designer touch to the entire scheme of things, and a layered look is effectively attained thanks to the play of brown in this area.
The detailed layout of this villa is visible from the expansive backyard. The home has been built by balancing symmetrical lines and shapes to form a cohesive and modern design. The open terraces and transparent balustrades add to its charm and make for open spaces where one can lounge around. In fact, one of the terraces houses a dining table that can accommodate idyllic outdoor family meals. The concrete courtyard is left neat and open with recliners edging the pool. Trees line the property for some natural relief.
This chic and modern home introduces us to hints of quirkiness, thanks to a series of surprising touches in its various rooms. The sparkling façade is matched by a pristine yet warm scheme indoors, which creates a comfortable, modern and very sophisticated vibe very easily.