A House Oozing with Modern Charm and Quirkiness

The detailed layout of this villa is visible from the expansive backyard. The home has been built by balancing symmetrical lines and shapes to form a cohesive and modern design. The open terraces and transparent balustrades add to its charm and make for open spaces where one can lounge around. In fact, one of the terraces houses a dining table that can accommodate idyllic outdoor family meals. The concrete courtyard is left neat and open with recliners edging the pool. Trees line the property for some natural relief.

This chic and modern home introduces us to hints of quirkiness, thanks to a series of surprising touches in its various rooms. The sparkling façade is matched by a pristine yet warm scheme indoors, which creates a comfortable, modern and very sophisticated vibe very easily. Here is another home tour you can check out - A glamorous home with a chic personality.