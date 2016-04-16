Use the space in the basement!

Boring basements were a thing of the past. You can decorate your basement room to suit your preferences and convert the basement from boring and drab to your most favorite part of the home. You can get your basement to double up as your personal gymnasium, study room or library. With the right kind of lighting and accessories you can create a great space for yourself. You may draw some inspiration from these quirky ideas to decorate your walls with picture frames.

Basement rooms can come around as life savers just when you think you have no more space at home. All it needs is some thoughtful planning and creative ideas to use your basement space to your advantage.