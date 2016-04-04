A Mumbai home full of colour and energy

The kitchen area brings in a hint of the cosmic with the maple leaf adorned back lit wall standing next to the stove. The all white theme of the kitchen is broken by the appearance of a jet black, glossy hood top. The subtle backsplash behind has a faded graphic look and has been creatively placed behind the chimney. The wall nearby houses shelves for convenient access to everyday cooking essentials. Lighting brings out the sheer and pristine beauty of this area by setting off a neat and focussed glow which in turn, envelopes everything around. Marble flooring completes the look.

The Evershine Cosmic residence is one that brings in playful and quirky touches from the word go. The design elements start off as vibrant and soon veers off into the familiar territory of elegance, where they make a unique statement. The elegance of the home carries on right into the kitchen where it meets glossy counters and fittings. Chrome and white offer a wonderful canvas for an ethereally cosmic look. The entire home has been soaked in an ethereal feel – one that brings alive the vibrant icons and colours that mark our world and nature as well. Here’s a home that will take your imagination to a path marked with twinkling celestial bodies in dual toned electric shades, ready to orbit their way into your designer dreams. The designers have made perfectly good use of this palette to successfully imbibe a sense of nature and elegance in the home!

