A Mumbai home full of colour and energy

To own a home under the shade of clouds by day with the sun peeping through, and a star spangled cover by night is what we all dream of. A home that combines the ethereal beauty of all the twinkling elements in the universe is one that sets off a happy vibe. Evershine Cosmic by Home Makers Interior Designers and Decorators in Mumbai, is one such shining example of pretty ethereal elegance and touches that are simply out of this world. Take the tour and meet some sparkling examples of this home’s design.
The entryway is a quirky space that brings together natural elements like the clover in vibrant cosmic oriented colours. Floral designs have been engraved in red, gold and other shades on the wall of the entrance. There is also a warm golden light coming from the top of the roof which also carries the same white textured background. The flooring brings in geometrically inclined black strips on the floor, adding oodles of style to the clovers. Track lighting in the ceiling’s recesses adds to the cosmic effect. The decals in the ceiling draw the eye upwards as well.
The kitchen looks sleek in all its monochrome glory, with glossy finishes and white lighting. White counters made of g-4 quartz and the marble flooring create a pristine effect. Lighting from various part of the ceiling cast a white glow on the various corners of the kitchen even as lights line the area below the cabinets and shelves. The black hood creates a pop of solid colour. Another thing that attracts attention in all the white are the different pull-out trolleys and hydraulic shutters made from painted glass.
The corridor is a sleek space that combines white walls with brown marble flooring. The wall on the opposite side is an ethereal back-lit panel decorated with maple leaf decals and a wired red lamp at the end. The subtle touches make it an elegant space so that the effect is not jarring. The designers have taken care to carry forward the floral effect in a small dose owing to the narrow space here.
Convenience is the highlight of the kitchen, as this side clearly shows. The gallery style kitchen has windows at one end and a bank of windows running along one side. Pull up doors conceal appliances well as a two door white refrigerator stands by inconspicuously. The all-white kitchen brings in chrome detailing for a modern and elegant look.
The kitchen area brings in a hint of the cosmic with the maple leaf adorned back lit wall standing next to the stove. The all white theme of the kitchen is broken by the appearance of a jet black, glossy hood top. The subtle backsplash behind has a faded graphic look and has been creatively placed behind the chimney. The wall nearby houses shelves for convenient access to everyday cooking essentials. Lighting brings out the sheer and pristine beauty of this area by setting off a neat and focussed glow which in turn, envelopes everything around. Marble flooring completes the look.
The Evershine Cosmic residence is one that brings in playful and quirky touches from the word go. The design elements start off as vibrant and soon veers off into the familiar territory of elegance, where they make a unique statement. The elegance of the home carries on right into the kitchen where it meets glossy counters and fittings. Chrome and white offer a wonderful canvas for an ethereally cosmic look. The entire home has been soaked in an ethereal feel – one that brings alive the vibrant icons and colours that mark our world and nature as well. Here’s a home that will take your imagination to a path marked with twinkling celestial bodies in dual toned electric shades, ready to orbit their way into your designer dreams. The designers have made perfectly good use of this palette to successfully imbibe a sense of nature and elegance in the home!
