Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Stunning vintage inspired home decor ideas

Anjena Pillai Anjena Pillai
Dormitorios - Ámbar Muebles, Paco Escrivá Muebles Paco Escrivá Muebles BedroomBeds & headboards
Loading admin actions …

When designing a Vintage style home, you need not put much effort and meticulous planning into the details. It is something that happens without much effort. Vintage style is known to be effortlessly classy and elegant. When one thinks of Vintage home decor, images of floral designs, distressed furniture, gigantic chandeliers, beautiful candelabras, leather couches, chest of drawers, and antique decor items come to mind. One can hardly go wrong while decorating a Vintage style home. It usually includes decorating with old items that bring a warm and nostalgic feel. These items can be hand-me-downs from your parent and grandparents or sourced from flea markets. You can easily fuse modern choices with rustic old-world charm to bring a Vintage look to your home. Take a look at some of the following ideas that will take you back in time. Also glance through this ideabook for more inspiration. 

Flowy drapes

Madhuri Print collection AW14, Designers Guild Designers Guild Windows & doors Curtains & drapes
Designers Guild

Madhuri Print collection AW14

Designers Guild
Designers Guild
Designers Guild

Dress up your windows with colourful and floral curtains. Floral designs and breezy colours spell pure Vintage style. In this example, the windows feature two sets of curtains, one floral and the other colourful. The beautiful turquoise colour of the curtains and sofa set sets off beautifully against the distressed walls. A good idea is to have a bright colour offset with light surroundings. 

Classy Leather

Sala estilo Vintage, Noelia Ünik Designs Noelia Ünik Designs Living roomSofas & armchairs
Noelia Ünik Designs

Noelia Ünik Designs
Noelia Ünik Designs
Noelia Ünik Designs

This stunning and regal leather couch adds character to the otherwise dull room. The rich and dark brown hue looks classy against the rustic wall and centre table with wheels. It features deep button like depressions that give it a warm and homely feel. The battered looking wagon that has been treated as centre table gives a quirky and rustic charm. 

Floored

Tiles, The Vintage Floor Tile Company The Vintage Floor Tile Company Walls & flooringTiles
The Vintage Floor Tile Company

Tiles

The Vintage Floor Tile Company
The Vintage Floor Tile Company
The Vintage Floor Tile Company

Instead of going for a boring white or cream floors, tiles like the one in this example is a great idea. I would go really well in the corridor or hallway of your home. The mosaic patterns and subtle distressed look add a rustic appeal to any room.  

Chest of Drawers

Piezas restauradas con encanto, Tu Cajon Vintage Shop Tu Cajon Vintage Shop HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Tu Cajon Vintage Shop

Tu Cajon Vintage Shop
Tu Cajon Vintage Shop
Tu Cajon Vintage Shop

The one decor item that a Vintage home would be incomplete without is a chest of drawers. It is the perfect accessory for your bedroom. A chest of drawers is typically placed with a dresser. In this example, the chest of drawers is placed on top of a Vintage style table. The bronze pull-out  drawer handles complete its easy charm. Its light brown colour sets beautifully against the whitewashed walls. 

Luxurious Bathtub

vasca in ghisa Vintage, bleu provence bleu provence BathroomBathtubs & showers
bleu provence

bleu provence
bleu provence
bleu provence

Bring a regal look to your bathroom with a gorgeous bathtub like this one. This cast iron bathtub sports a royal blue colour that goes well with the dark wooden floor and light blue wall. The lovely brass legs and water tap is in sync with the blue colour of the tub.   

Metal

Dormitorios - Ámbar Muebles, Paco Escrivá Muebles Paco Escrivá Muebles BedroomBeds & headboards
Paco Escrivá Muebles

Paco Escrivá Muebles
Paco Escrivá Muebles
Paco Escrivá Muebles

Feel like a prince/ss in a gorgeous metal bed. The pretty curly designs on the top and foot of the bed give it a charming look. The lovely white drapes, bedding, and pillows are in harmony with the metal frame of the bed.  The drapes add a lovely fairytale charm to your room.  

Walled up

Master Bedroom homify Classic style bedroom
homify

Master Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

To instantly add a Vintage look to your room, you can spruce up the wall with a stunning wallpaper. Here, the traditional designs on the wallpaper exude classic Vintage appeal. This room also features a lovely chandelier that hangs from the ceiling. The mirror on the dresser gives it an added allure. 

6 Tips to grow your own kitchen herbs as a beginner!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks