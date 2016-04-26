Stunning vintage inspired home decor ideas

When designing a Vintage style home, you need not put much effort and meticulous planning into the details. It is something that happens without much effort. Vintage style is known to be effortlessly classy and elegant. When one thinks of Vintage home decor, images of floral designs, distressed furniture, gigantic chandeliers, beautiful candelabras, leather couches, chest of drawers, and antique decor items come to mind. One can hardly go wrong while decorating a Vintage style home. It usually includes decorating with old items that bring a warm and nostalgic feel. These items can be hand-me-downs from your parent and grandparents or sourced from flea markets. You can easily fuse modern choices with rustic old-world charm to bring a Vintage look to your home. Take a look at some of the following ideas that will take you back in time. Also glance through this ideabook for more inspiration.
Dress up your windows with colourful and floral curtains. Floral designs and breezy colours spell pure Vintage style. In this example, the windows feature two sets of curtains, one floral and the other colourful. The beautiful turquoise colour of the curtains and sofa set sets off beautifully against the distressed walls. A good idea is to have a bright colour offset with light surroundings.
This stunning and regal leather couch adds character to the otherwise dull room. The rich and dark brown hue looks classy against the rustic wall and centre table with wheels. It features deep button like depressions that give it a warm and homely feel. The battered looking wagon that has been treated as centre table gives a quirky and rustic charm.
Instead of going for a boring white or cream floors, tiles like the one in this example is a great idea. I would go really well in the corridor or hallway of your home. The mosaic patterns and subtle distressed look add a rustic appeal to any room.
The one decor item that a Vintage home would be incomplete without is a chest of drawers. It is the perfect accessory for your bedroom. A chest of drawers is typically placed with a dresser. In this example, the chest of drawers is placed on top of a Vintage style table. The bronze pull-out drawer handles complete its easy charm. Its light brown colour sets beautifully against the whitewashed walls.
Bring a regal look to your bathroom with a gorgeous bathtub like this one. This cast iron bathtub sports a royal blue colour that goes well with the dark wooden floor and light blue wall. The lovely brass legs and water tap is in sync with the blue colour of the tub.
Feel like a prince/ss in a gorgeous metal bed. The pretty curly designs on the top and foot of the bed give it a charming look. The lovely white drapes, bedding, and pillows are in harmony with the metal frame of the bed. The drapes add a lovely fairytale charm to your room.
To instantly add a Vintage look to your room, you can spruce up the wall with a stunning wallpaper. Here, the traditional designs on the wallpaper exude classic Vintage appeal. This room also features a lovely chandelier that hangs from the ceiling. The mirror on the dresser gives it an added allure.