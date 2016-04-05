Ingenious stairs: this is the way to add life to them

In a perfect world, anyone would be able to simply teleport to the location of their choice in less than a second. Unfortunately, today's advancements in technology is not quite there yet. Until teleportation is possible, people will have to go from one floor to another using the good old staircase.

While going up the stairs, it is always nice to have something nice to look at or to be climbing the staircase while being surrounded in a stylish decor. The stairs should not be forgotten when it comes to home decoration and design. A few additions can make a world of difference for the stairs which makes the act of going from one floor to another a pleasant journey. Styling up the stairs is possible by following a few decorating tips. The following ideas can be implemented in any home to revive the overall look of the staircase.