A stunning home full of modern values

The gold bathroom is a regal one thanks to a wall of glittering tiles in a checkered gold pattern. Specks of silver also dot this wall. White fittings and black granite mark the rest of the space and make it a glamourous one. The play of light and a black and gold colour palette makes this space a royally relaxing one.

This Mysore residence is a vision in glossy finishes and amazing textures. Patterns and lighting make for a stunning effect and create lots of designer appeal. The play of elements in this home lifts even the simplest of spaces. Adding to its charm is the subtle touch of quirkiness and exotic elements. The home is truly a designer dream thanks to the use of various finishes. Modernity finally underscores every corner and creates an elegant look.

