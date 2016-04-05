A stunning home full of modern values

Modern values in design and architecture are a treat to the senses. The concept of minimal and linear qualities helps draw the eye and focus on a certain design feature. This Mysore residence by Depanache Interior Architects is an ode to this very principle of modernity. Yet, the way it brings in subtle touches of sheer ‘Indianess’ is also a commendable designer feat. The visual play of elements in this home is a fitting canvas upon which elegance and modernity are both introduced. Take the tour to know more!
The living room is an epitome of class, sophistication and just a hint of quirkiness. To begin with, your eye is drawn upwards to the ceiling where a layered art installation of sorts ensures that your jaw drops in wonder. A beaded chandelier elegantly drops from the centre to cast a glow over the expansive white marble space and its monochrome furniture. Red petal chairs offer a pop of colour and the textured wall of wavy patterns completes the look with a glass stairway sitting on a side.
Art is one of the main themes of this home – a fact that is evident from the very first step one takes into the residence. A geometric abstract pattern lines one wall and gives company to a crystal beaded chandelier that is suspended from a niche in the ceiling. A statue of Lord Ganesha – the Hindu God of prosperity – sits on a shelf on this patterned wall. White marble adorns the floor while glass doors stand elegantly to a side. The effect is absolutely awe inspiring!
The dining room is a soothing space that brings in modern elegance. Beads dangle delicately in an inverted prism chandelier while the cream coloured space is adorned with a glossy white solid dining table and white upholstered chairs. The simplicity and sheer white beauty of the space makes for a soothing look due to the fact that the room has been carved with a bevy of clean, linear elements.
This seating area is a dramatic space marked by shades of black, grey and off white. The amazing play of patterns and shapes on the ceiling creates a wonderfully unique way of imbibing lighting into the space. The textured wall matches step to create a three dimensional effect. A simple linear sectional makes this a cosy space and an asymmetrical coffee table breaks the monotony of the straight lines. This space is a fitting entertainment room or den.
The residence has a variety of well-appointed bedrooms and this is one of them. The black, white and grey palette is literally brought to designer life by the touches of red. A selection of simple yet flaming red abstract art on the walls match the red throw pillows on the bed. The eye for detail even in the textures and highlights makes this room a visual treat.
The gold bathroom is a regal one thanks to a wall of glittering tiles in a checkered gold pattern. Specks of silver also dot this wall. White fittings and black granite mark the rest of the space and make it a glamourous one. The play of light and a black and gold colour palette makes this space a royally relaxing one.
This Mysore residence is a vision in glossy finishes and amazing textures. Patterns and lighting make for a stunning effect and create lots of designer appeal. The play of elements in this home lifts even the simplest of spaces. Adding to its charm is the subtle touch of quirkiness and exotic elements. The home is truly a designer dream thanks to the use of various finishes. Modernity finally underscores every corner and creates an elegant look.
