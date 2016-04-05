How can you start collecting rainwater at home

Water is the elixir of life; likewise rainwater is the elixir the earth requires time and again to quench the thirst of the land and its people. While many states in India have found ways and means to store the rain water, many people in other states are yet to consider this valuable initiative. Storing rainwater innovatively can help people in times of drought and in harsh summers when water is rationed.

There are several ways to collect rainwater. It can be stored in tanks, barrels and in wells dug for this purpose. Setting up a rainwater collection system is a great way to save water for drinking, additional water for gardening and storing for emergencies. There are several kinds of water storage units available in the market.

An elevated dual barrel, home collection system using big barrels of several gallons capacity, stacked barrel system and decorative water collection system where decorative containers are used to collect water. While barrels are used in countries abroad, most states in India collect and store rainwater using other methods. Many houses construct underground tanks which are connected to the pipe leading from the terrace to the tank. The rainwater from the terrace falls through the pipe directly into the tank. This water can be used for the garden and other purposes. When this water is purified it can also be used for drinking purposes.

Here are some great ideas to collect rainwater at home…