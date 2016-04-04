Choosing the right pillow can make a big difference on your quality of sleep, your health and your general well being. A good pillow is just as important as a comfortable bed for getting a restful night’s sleep. In addition to providing comfort, the right pillows can also give the necessary support for the neck and spine, alleviating or preventing many common forms of back and neck pain.

The thing is there’s no single pillow that’s great for everyone. We are all different shapes and sizes and have different sleeping styles and so need to choose a pillow which is suited to each of us. Trouble is, there’s so many different types of pillows, so where do you begin? Don’t worry, here’s a handy pillow reference guide to help you to narrow down the options and finally choose the right pillow for you. Just browse through this idea guide first and you will be sleeping better in no time.