Neomodern architecture is becoming increasingly popular today as we all seek more simplicity in our lives. In fact, it is the dominant form of architecture in the 20th and 21st centuries, especially in residential houses and corporate offices. It tends to be used in certain segments of buildings. Neomodern architecture and modernism share many of the basic characteristics. For example, both reject classical ornamentation, decorations, and deliberate ambitions to continue pre-modernist traditions. Neomodernist buildings, like modernist ones, are designed to be largely monolithic and functional.
Actually neomodern architecture is not so much a style, but rather an expression of the ‘now’ and its temporal needs. However, when modern architecture broke from the classical ornamentation and its formality of symmetry, it was a revolutionary shift in theory thus classifying it as a movement and therefore a style. Neomodern architecture is today’s or the future expression of the current style. All trends become more clear with time, therefore contemporary design of yesterday becomes part of the nostalgia and are retroactively given such terms as neomodern architecture and modernism.
Now that we've roughly established what neomodern architecture is and what it is based on, let's move on to the topic of this idea guide. This idea guide features some basic tips and information on how to design neomodern architecture. We hope you will be inspired to try after reading this article. Let's browse through these tips shall we?
The first thing to remember when designing a neomodern building is to keep it simple. Neomodernism rejects the complexity of postmodernism, and seeks greater simplicity. So, draw with straight lines and squares, and keep the design as minimalist as possible.
Once you've drawn your straight lines and squares, it's time to start to bend and slide part of it. This is the blending part of the process, sort of like connecting the dots. As you can imagine, it's nearly impossible to design a building just based on straight lines and squares, so you need to bend some parts to connect them together.
When you're connecting the straight lines and squares, try to use angles rather than a soft curve. Keep in mind that curves don't really belong in neomodern architecture, only angles. In fact, the neomodern architectural style is all about eclectic and strange angles. Have a look at the next picture as an example of this.
Neomodern architecture is typically made of metalic and eco natural materials such as composite materials. This combination of the modern metalic material and the natural looking composite materials gives it a good balance in the terms of building design, furnishings, and decorations.
There are no rigid or strict rules when it comes to neomodern architecture. However, there are some guidelines that we recommend for you to follow as suggested above. When it comes to colour, neomodern architecture is extremely versatile. You can choose to just use one colour mostly, or make it colourful and bright as you like.
Our last and final tip for designing neomodern architecture is to add shapes that you cannot design on a PC. Computer generated shapes may look modern, but there are still limits to the shapes you can create with a PC. There's nothing quite like a hand-drawn architectural shapes and design.
We hope you've enjoyed this idea guide as much as we have.