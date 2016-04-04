Neomodern architecture is becoming increasingly popular today as we all seek more simplicity in our lives. In fact, it is the dominant form of architecture in the 20th and 21st centuries, especially in residential houses and corporate offices. It tends to be used in certain segments of buildings. Neomodern architecture and modernism share many of the basic characteristics. For example, both reject classical ornamentation, decorations, and deliberate ambitions to continue pre-modernist traditions. Neomodernist buildings, like modernist ones, are designed to be largely monolithic and functional.

Actually neomodern architecture is not so much a style, but rather an expression of the ‘now’ and its temporal needs. However, when modern architecture broke from the classical ornamentation and its formality of symmetry, it was a revolutionary shift in theory thus classifying it as a movement and therefore a style. Neomodern architecture is today’s or the future expression of the current style. All trends become more clear with time, therefore contemporary design of yesterday becomes part of the nostalgia and are retroactively given such terms as neomodern architecture and modernism.

Now that we've roughly established what neomodern architecture is and what it is based on, let's move on to the topic of this idea guide. This idea guide features some basic tips and information on how to design neomodern architecture. We hope you will be inspired to try after reading this article. Let's browse through these tips shall we?