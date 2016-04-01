World-Renowned Architect Zaha Hadid dies at 65

The world-renowned architect Zaha Hadid died unexpectedly today at the age of 65 after suffering a heart attack in a Miami hospital where she was initially being treated for bronchitis. We want to pay tribute to the great architect by dedicating this article to some of her memorable work.
The Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid is one of the most important modernist architects. A perticularly memorable moment in her life was when she was the first woman to be awarded the Pritzker Prize of 2004. The award is considered the
Nobel Prize of architecture.
One of her best known works is the design of the largest airport in the world, which will be the new hub for the world metropolis of Beijing. The plan is to be able to handle up to 45 million passengers a year on the 700,000 square metres of space.
The Dongdaemun Design Plaza & Park is a major urban development landmark in Seoul, South Korea with a distinctively neofuturistic design characteriaed by the
powerful, curving forms of elongated structures.
The landmark is the centrepiece of South Korea's fashion hub and popular tourist destination, featuring a walkable park on its roofs, large global exhibition spaces, futuristic retail stores and restored parts of the Seoul fortress.
Hungerburgbahn railway stations were inaugurated into Innsbruck in 2007. Eco-friendly and especially comfortable, they provide a connection between the centre of Innsbruck and the high alpine terrain. When designing Hadid was inspired by the imposing form of glaciers.
The Guangzhou Opera House is a special kind of concert hall. Under the dark grey shell of granite the opera house hides 1,800 seats. As with any design, functionality is also a primary focus. For example, access from the underground is possible via escalators in a central courtyard from where it's possible to enter the opera's foyer or the multi-purpose hall.
The Phaeno Science Centre in Wolfsburg, Germany Counts as one of the twelve most important modern buildings in the world. The design is again inspired by nature: the building literally perches across the street and settles like a blanket over the underlying space. The picture reminds of a landscape with hills and valleys.