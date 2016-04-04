A glamorous home with a chic personality

This bedroom will transport you to the land of future luxury. The stencilled lamps are suspended by neat cables and they cast a glow over the gold and white bedroom to highlight the wonderfully moulded art installation on the wall behind the bed. Glossy good looks and a well conceptualised theme for each room is what sets this home apart. This home brings in the future of luxury and ensures that the simplicity takes your breath away!

If you have liked this house tour, here is another that you are bound to like - A Uber Modern Setting in a Duplex Apartment!