Here is all you need to know about smart homes

There are actually two kinds of smart homes: the DIY (do-it-yourself) system and the second one needs technical expertise. A lot of people actually like the DIY kind because they are simple, and plug-and-play systems like X-10 are easy to operate. A net-connected system is controlled either by your smartphone, tablet or laptop and has an interface which can be operated and accessed over the web. What you can do is get an X-10 home computer kit which comprises a module, an interface cable which can be connected to the computer and some useful software. With this software, you will have a graphical representation of all the devices and appliances and you can simply turn on/off patterns for a day or a week or even a month. It is possible to create macros so that your devices and appliances follow a particular sequence at a certain time of the day.

Smart homes offer futuristic living; they make life easy, secured and convenient. Home automation systems in fact make a lot of difference to the quality of your lifestyle. Most importantly, it also reduces energy wastage and inspires eco-friendly living.

