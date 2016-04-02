A splendid villa full of luxury

The view from the pool goes on and on over miles of beautiful, unhindered natural surroundings. Stone tiles mark the sides of the two tiers and comfortable sit outs ensure that you can enjoy the water even when you do not want to get you feet wet. Our favourite part about this space is the way the lighting literally lifts it. Further, the exotic looking yellow stone tile adds a pop of colour to the otherwise blue and white dominated space, and creates a kitschy look. The steps going into the pool have also been done up with a blue and white tile, with one step extending all around the lower tier to accommodate a pool party. You can soak and enjoy a drink with friends and watch the sunset as you do so! The rattan lounger is also perfect for lazy evenings after dinner and its white linen curtains offer a luxurious feel.

This home is a study in all things relaxing and luxurious, which makes for a resort like vibe. The constant holiday-like fun factor is one that translates into linear architectural qualities for a no fuss look even as the pool and beautiful verandahs create an open feel.

