Low Budget Container Home Decoration Ideas

Container houses are popular for many reasons—they are cheaper than standard housing, more environmentally friendly, fire-resistant, and low-maintenance. Since container homes are modular, you can stack two or three on top of each other if needed, and you can also take your house with you when you move. Although container houses are very practical and convenient for many reasons, they can be quite dull and ugly if they are not decorated properly. This idea guide features six tips on low budget container house decoration. Just follow some of the decoration tips here and you will have a beautiful container house without having to spend a lot of money.
We hope you will find some new ideas and refreshing inspiration for your container home through this guide. Let's browse through some of these tips for low budget container house decorations shall we?
Shipping containers are made of steel and built to withstand weather, heavy stacking and ocean travel. While this makes it an excellent material for a house, it is not very aesthetically pleasing and can have quite a boring look. This problem can be easily solved though. For a more natural look, you can cover the walls with bamboo. This will completely change the look and feel of your container home for good! Another option is to paint the walls with funky designs and patterns.
The beautiful bamboo-inspired home pictured here is designed by Errol Reubens Associates, architects based in Ahmedabad, India.
There are a myriad of ways to reuse pallets in your home. You can use them as furniture, planters, and even wall panels if you fancy. However, if you own a container home, one great idea is to use pallets to make a patio. Remember, outdoor spaces are just as important as indoor spaces in a home. A wooden patio made out of pallets is super easy to do, and looks really good too. Decorate the patio with plants and suitable furniture, and you have a lovely outdoor area to relax in with the comforts of home.
To enhance the comfort of your patio, set up a hammock. Hammocks are extremely versatile and are one of the most relaxing ways to spend time outside. They can be easily moved around, and removed and put away if not needed. If you don't have a proper place to hang the hammock, get a hammock stand like the one pictured here.
Browse through hammocks and hammock stands here on homify for more new ideas and refreshing inspiration.
Keep your interiors light—in colour and also in weight. This is because container houses are usually quite small, so you really want to use light colours to make the space seem larger than it is. When choosing furniture for your container home, choose furniture that is not too heavy, so that you can move it around easily. Most importantly, choose multi-functional furniture such as sofa beds so that you can save space.
One of the key points of having a house is to secure your privacy and safety, and this is no different for container homes. Consider fencing up your property or
hiding it behind the cover of trees and plants. Planting trees and plants around the house will also shade the house from heat. Keep in mind that metal can get very hot under the sun, so unless you want to bake in your house, make sure your container house has very good ventilation and plenty of plants around.
Since container homes are modular, you can add another room on top of your container house to add more space to your small home. You can even make a nice rooftop if you don't have much land around your house.
We hope you've enjoyed this idea guide as much as we have.