A small home full of suprises

Situated on the Atlantic coast of Cornwall is the famous surfing town of Widemouth Bay. It is here that we are lucky enough to showcase a newly constructed coastal home. Replacing a rundown bungalow in its existing location, the new contemporary stylish home features two storeys, contemporary living zones, and stunningly scenic views throughout.
Taking its clues from the surrounding landscape, The designers Bazeley Partnership have given birth to a residence whose form and materials are inspired by the local environment.
If you would like to check out this stunningly designed Cornish property, take a glimpse at the images below, and get a little inspiration for your next beach holiday escape.
This home works in harmony with its surroundings. Featuring a mixture of white render on the ground floor, and timber cladding to the first floor, the house is sympathetic to its environment, as well as stylishly unique. A hardwood front door leads individuals inside the home, and imparts a sense of grandeur to the residence. The dwelling boasts large green areas, as well as a huge deck space for dining and entertaining. In addition, a curved roof profile has been implemented, this allows the first floor enhanced views across the coast.
As we move inside the home we see a modern interior, with a contemporary kitchen and comfortable living and dining space. The kitchen is a blend of heritage features, modernised for contemporary living. A butler sink adds class and elegance, which the grey fitting-free joinery is sleek and chic.
Having an entertainment room at home is a great asset. This home has reused an existing room on the lower level, converting it into a space for relaxation and rejuvenation. A simple table tennis table, a kicker table and a dart board provide a a diverse range of activities that the family members can spend time together with.
Ready to play some kicker?
As we take a closer look at the outdoor deck, we see gorgeously open and large areas, perfect for all manner of family related activities. Great idea for hosting a stylish evening dinner, or simply resting, relaxing, and taking in some fresh air. The deck is a exposed wood finish, which will allow it to age gracefully over time, while the outdoor dining suite is modern and adds a little luxury to the garden area. Furthermore, the large grass zone is beautifully maintained and perfect for those hot summer days, when all you want to do is have a cool strip of grass where you can quietly read a book in the shade.
Moving inside into the bedroom, the ambience is blissful and relaxed. Utilising a casual yet modern aesthetic, the room integrates rustic furniture pieces, and contrasts them with other contemporary items. The bed linen is soothingl, and an updated French provincial vibe emanates throughout.
Looking across from the opposite direction, we are able to see the stylish and beautiful living space. This stunning warm room is the ideal lounge, and is decorated with simple yet playful pieces of mid-century modern furniture. From this point of view we are also able to see the interior ceiling space, which moves downward, opening up the front of the property, providing stunning views, and creating a truly responsive space.
As we enter master bedroom we are greeted with another luxury sleeping space that offers a stylish ensuite bathroom, as well as individual pieces of furniture and decoration. Colour is added to the space in the form of an upholstered bedhead, and a stylish set of side tables. The colour scheme is dressed in white, with the bathroom a light grey tone. Timber panels are used as floor boards, they add warmth and add to the coastal aesthetic of the property.
Inside one of the bedrooms we see a gorgeous ensuite freestanding bath. Sumptuous luxury oozes out from this retreat in the home. Again the rustic coastal theme is seen throughout, which matches perfectly with the white colour scheme, and effortless ambience.
Stepping into the bathroom, the walls are clad with a light timber that exudes warmth and an inviting air. Bespoke joinery adds storage and shelving to the compact space, while carefully chosen features such as the hanging mirror impart individuality and personality.
