A small home full of suprises

Situated on the Atlantic coast of Cornwall is the famous surfing town of Widemouth Bay. It is here that we are lucky enough to showcase a newly constructed coastal home. Replacing a rundown bungalow in its existing location, the new contemporary stylish home features two storeys, contemporary living zones, and stunningly scenic views throughout.

Taking its clues from the surrounding landscape, The designers Bazeley Partnership have given birth to a residence whose form and materials are inspired by the local environment.

If you would like to check out this stunningly designed Cornish property, take a glimpse at the images below, and get a little inspiration for your next beach holiday escape.