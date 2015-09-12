Sheetal Chayya: the Picturseque white house

This spotless white architecture on a small-detached plot in Nasik exemplifies modern design techniques. Constructed in an area of 210 sq. m., this property has been built entirely on the principles of Vastu Shastra. The centralized idea behind this artistic beauty was to keep the interiors and exteriors white and minimal. A dash of black, gray and red color is added in the exterior to provide brightness and vibrancy in contrast. This house totally breathes of purity and calmness and thus is named ‘Sheetal Chayya’ which means ‘Peaceful Abode’.
The second bedroom has ivory walls and ceiling along with a white floating bed. It has a lacquered white and gray TV unit that adds to the visual magic of the place. The third bedroom is designed in a more contemporary fashion and has a study unit in one nook, which is the most highlighting feature of this room. The guest room is made more on the wooden theme with a wooden ceiling and matching wooden bed.
The living area is located on the ground floor and is enveloped in pure white and ivory interiors. The white walls, ceiling, pillars and floor make you feel that if heaven existed, it would surely look like this. The white couch along with the black and white center table adds to the subtle hues of the room. This area is separated from the ladies seating area by a floating TV unit. This wooden unit resembles an old fashioned wooden fencing in its true modern sense on one side and turns into a seating credenza from the other side. The ladies area is laden with two bright yellow relaxing chairs and a bunch of green plants for a relaxing and rejuvenating experience.
The puja room is again on the ground floor besides the ladies seating area. It is marvelously designed using white partitions that depict the solid and void pattern. This pious room opens to a water body with the idea to keep the deities submerged in water. This innovative idea surely brings out a lot of theatre, which is absolutely unique and original.
The house comprises of 4 bedrooms including 1 guest bedroom. The master bedroom on the ground floor is a perfect blend of earthy and modern design. The wooden flooring and furniture is combined with frosted glass for a warm and cozy feeling. The kid’s bedrooms are on the first floor adjacent to the guest bedroom.
Another striking feature of this house is the dining area. It is located on the ground floor besides the state of the art modular kitchen. This wooden masterpiece projects itself into the backyard and has a void in the outer corner of the table. A large Brasilia rises through the void, which basically gives a rustic experience while eating.
Oh My! Brace yourselves for the most intriguing feature of this household. The wonderfully designed stairs to the upper floor will surely sweep the ground beneath your feet. The first step is a wooden platform, which is also a seating area for the lobby. The second step is backlit frosted glass illuminating red hues for vibrancy followed by asymmetrical steps. The glass bridge on the first floor opens to the second bedroom. This bridge glows due to natural light in the day and has concealed LED light fixtures for the evening.
The exterior of this place is a blend of white and black and has a sloping roof. This house is a perfect example to show best space saving techniques with minimal budget and thus should be in the list of every beholder.