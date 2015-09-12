Sheetal Chayya: the Picturseque white house

Oh My! Brace yourselves for the most intriguing feature of this household. The wonderfully designed stairs to the upper floor will surely sweep the ground beneath your feet. The first step is a wooden platform, which is also a seating area for the lobby. The second step is backlit frosted glass illuminating red hues for vibrancy followed by asymmetrical steps. The glass bridge on the first floor opens to the second bedroom. This bridge glows due to natural light in the day and has concealed LED light fixtures for the evening.

The exterior of this place is a blend of white and black and has a sloping roof. This house is a perfect example to show best space saving techniques with minimal budget and thus should be in the list of every beholder. Here's another ideabook if you are looking for more inspiring traditional ideas for your home : An apartment sparkling with tradition.