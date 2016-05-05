Trendy DIY lamps for a small Indian Home

Are you disappointed with the choice of table lamps and chandeliers available in the market that do not suit your decor or are too expensive? The adventurous kind usually spend weekends browsing through flea markets and garage sales to get the special vintage lamp they need but that can become a tedious process if one does not have anyone to help in sifting through the junk that is usually available in such places. The easiest way to get a lamp that will fit your décor and budget is to make one by either using materials available at home or by getting required items from nearest craft store. You can use a multitude of items from old electrical appliances to cardboard boxes, ribbons, wires, bottles, plastic packets etc to make a DIY lamp by yourself. If you are not the imaginative and crafty kind then use the assistance of craft store sales person for a book on DIY lamps or browse through internet blogs for appropriate materials and detailed information about making a lamp on your own. .

We have used some of the most imaginative ideas to create DIY lamps that are relatively inexpensive and can be made with materials available at home.