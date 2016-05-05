Trendy DIY lamps for a small Indian Home

Are you disappointed with the choice of table lamps and chandeliers available in the market that do not suit your decor or are too expensive? The adventurous kind usually spend weekends browsing through flea markets and garage sales to get the special vintage lamp they need but that can become a tedious process if one does not have anyone to help in sifting through the junk that is usually available in such places. The easiest way to get a lamp that will fit your décor and budget is to make one by either using materials available at home or by getting required items from nearest craft store. You can use a multitude of items from old electrical appliances to cardboard boxes, ribbons, wires, bottles, plastic packets etc to make a DIY lamp by yourself. If you are not the imaginative and crafty kind then use the assistance of craft store sales person for a book on DIY lamps or browse through internet blogs for appropriate materials and detailed information about making a lamp on your own. .
We have used some of the most imaginative ideas to create DIY lamps that are relatively inexpensive and can be made with materials available at home.
Got a small packing box at home that is simply rotting away? Try to make a industrial style pendant lamp or a table lamp for the store room that will look innovative and will also make you proud of the creation when it is ready. All you need is a small wooden box, cutting tools and bulb with socket and wire fixing attachment to make a trendy industrial style lamp like this. First mark out the rectangular shapes from four sides and cut them out after leave the top and bottom intact. You can either stick colored translucent paper or transparent plastic sheets from the inside to cover the four cut-outs or leave them empty as desired for brightness.
For making a jar DIY lamp always use mason jars instead of other types as these are the most sturdy ones. Ideally suited for country home décor mason jars just need a few materials from local hardware store to turn them into pendant drop down lights or table lights like the one shown here. First clean and dry the jar thoroughly and then stick colourful crepe paper on the insides with tiny holes cut into the sheets for the mysterious silhouette visible here. Now make a hole in the jar’s cap and get a tiny red bulb fixed into it with the help of a local electrician to create a cozy bed lamp for the bedroom.
Want some unique lighting system in your porch area that is weatherproof too? Then try out something unusual like using hand-painted plastic glasses with different patterns and fix them up like this along the wooden awning against the light fixtures. While these are artistic creations made by Jochens Elch O Thek you can make something less expensive with imagination that can be proudly shown off to visitors. Take the help of children and make it a summer project that every one can enjoy.
Ever thought that a tiny hat can be turned into a lamp? See that lamp on the table with trendy patterns that keep in tune with chairs and table? You can make something like that with a discarded stand from an old lamp and fixing up a cap over a lightweight frame made of iron wires.Though vintage bowler hats have been most popular for fashioning trendy table lamp shades and ceiling light shades this mushroom style hat with its frilly rim looks demure within the colorful surroundings of multi-hued chair and table.
Lights in a bottle is the most common form of DIY lamps that almost everyone has done as a part of school project. It can either be made with a simple wine or beer bottle or any other glass bottle of special significance. You have to be careful about drilling the hole at the bottom of the bottle to insert the accent lights after pulling them tautly so they fit snugly inside the bottle. Remember to keep a stopper around the main cord that connects the lights to electric plug and insert it into a hole so it protects the cord from cutting around the glass bottle edges. These dreamy twinkling lights can be used for Christmas decoration or for exterior party lighting.
Making a bespoke lamp shade with papers and magazines like this one is the easiest technique of DIY. All you need are a few old handmade maps, old letters or vintage newspapers or even children’s fairy tales books and stitch them together on a prefabricated wooden or metal frame. In this artistic design the creators have made use of old maps, books and hand written letters that have been stitched and fixed unto the metal frame.
