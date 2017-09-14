A beautiful family home in Hyderabad

The den has been done up with soothing lighting that accentuates the feeling of luxury as the sink in couches clad in leather literally invite you to shut the world out. Wooden arm rests and comfortable head rests create a warm vibe even as the mocha colour sits stylishly draped across the couches.

While modernity is the mainstay of this home, precious touches of the exotic also line this villa and its designer environs. The home has been designed with the perfect balance of ethnic art and modern lines to make for a stunning look.

