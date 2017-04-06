An elegant home full of style in Hyderabad

Once you reach the apex of the stairs, you will not be sure what to stare at first – the amazing vista of elegance and luxurious architecture, or the grand view that faces you. The glass and wooden staircase leads you into a space that could very well feel like a walk in the clouds. The glass windows that flank two walls make for a view to die for. The recessed niches in the ceiling make an appearance here too and visually lift the space to heights of dramatic design. White walls and a prismatic play of natural light on them create a stunning effect. A potted plant to the side with its wide leaves adds a natural touch to the space.

Style, elegance and a generous sprinkling of luxuriousness create a beautiful canvas in this residence. The Reddy residence has been designed with a minimal look that also has a classical vibe. The classic elements help add an elegant touch to the entire space. The best part about the design of the home lies in the fact that it ushers in a sense of calm even as the luxurious surroundings envelope and excite the senses. The stylish surroundings will make you stop and breathe in the wonder of design that has been achieved. The play of glass, stone and wood heightens the drama as it unfolds and reaches a happy yet designer ending!

