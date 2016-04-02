A Penthouse full of charm and surprise

The penthouse featured in today's tour is more than a luxurious abode, it is an ensouled dwelling which was designed specifically according to the needs and desires of the client. Mr. Nikhil Patel's residence on the ninth and tenth floor measures up to 12000 square feet altogether. It offers a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of Rajkot city in Gujarat, India.
One of the unique things about this penthouse is the large indoor and outdoor spaces, which is actually quite rare for a penthouse. Usually it's a choice between the two, but here we have the best of both worlds. The penthouse also offers stunning views of city and the sky. An abundance of natural light floods the apartment, enhancing its graceful elegance with a beautiful glow, while good ventilation and air flow creates the perfect environment to relax.
Join us on a tour of this lovely penthouse today to find new ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home. The penthouse is designed by Dipen Gada & Associates, architects based in Gujarat, India. We hope that reading about these beautiful creations will lift your spirits and give you something to dream about. Let's take a look shall we?
As we step into the house, the furnishings and accessories in the living area are in red and in shades of grey against a beige floor. This space has a beautiful custom designed swing which celebrates the craftsmanship put into this apartment. The beautiful marble floors and tailored upholstery also add to the artistic expression in this home.
Next, we'll take a look at the private balcony that comes along with this cozy space.
As we step into the penthouse, an impressively spacious foyer welcomes us with a roof terrace at its footsteps. The richness of the space is enhanced by the seamlessly light beige Italian marble on the floor and the travertine finished backdrop wall of the living area. This extra large foyer is the main meeting point of the penthouse, which is spread over two floors.
One of the best things about the design of this foyer and the entire penthouse is the 180° panoramic view of east from the terrace, offering spectacular views of the sunrise. It makes you feel like a king in a modern day castle. Stepping further inside, this glorious feeling will continue.
The private balcony provides ample space for cool breeze to drift in and relieve the trapped heat of extreme summers of this region. It is generously furnished with lots of different seating options, making it an ideal space to host guests or enjoy barbecue parties. This side of the floor also includes two guest bedrooms accompanied with their private balcony, lavish dresser and bathing area.
Since this penthouse has plenty of outdoor and indoor space, there are lots of options to either dine inside or outside. On all occasions and in all seasons, the outdoor dining extends the space and rises the opportunities for relaxation.
This outdoor dining area creates a calm setting with the subtle herringbone design on the bison panel and blasting in the tiles. The randomly arranged light fixtures on the bison panel creates a mood at night time.
The design and layout of the kitchen planning is open and clutter free as possible with good ventilation supporting Indian style cooking. The modular kitchen is fully equipped with the latest in-built gadgets such as a silent chimney, microwave oven, fridge and soft closing drawers.
Adjacent to the kitchen, you will find the puja room and parent’s bedroom. Let's have a look at the parent's bedroom next.
The interiors of this space are kept quite calm with the use of a natural and earthy beige and walnut colour palette. The designers made a great effort to make this bedroom as comfortable and relaxing as possible for the elders of the family.
The corridor space has been used creatively to reflect a collage of family photos on the walls. It also supports an extensive staircase leading to the first floor passage. This leads to a luxurious master suite which includes a splendid sitting space with study area, separate bedroom, giant dresser and fantasy bathroom. Let's have a look at the bathroom next.
The bathroom has beige Italian marble floors and walls which blend perfectly with walnut finish furniture objects along with outdoor greenery to complete the picture of unrestrained luxury. Adjacent to the bathroom is another huge private balcony with a natural stone floor, planters and a traditionally designed gazebo, creating real warmth and a luxury-living ambiance.
