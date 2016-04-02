A Penthouse full of charm and surprise

The penthouse featured in today's tour is more than a luxurious abode, it is an ensouled dwelling which was designed specifically according to the needs and desires of the client. Mr. Nikhil Patel's residence on the ninth and tenth floor measures up to 12000 square feet altogether. It offers a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of Rajkot city in Gujarat, India.

One of the unique things about this penthouse is the large indoor and outdoor spaces, which is actually quite rare for a penthouse. Usually it's a choice between the two, but here we have the best of both worlds. The penthouse also offers stunning views of city and the sky. An abundance of natural light floods the apartment, enhancing its graceful elegance with a beautiful glow, while good ventilation and air flow creates the perfect environment to relax.

Join us on a tour of this lovely penthouse today to find new ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home. The penthouse is designed by Dipen Gada & Associates, architects based in Gujarat, India. We hope that reading about these beautiful creations will lift your spirits and give you something to dream about. Let's take a look shall we?