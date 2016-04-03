Get the perfect style by combining rustic and modern

A rustic style can be identified from objects, furniture and decorative elements with a Nature theme in mind. This means that the colour tones will tend towards earthy shades such as brown, beige, green, red and stone grey. These colours are predominantly found in Nature and they have a comforting tint that can be a reminder of living in a forest or out in the wild. The rustic style is also associated with commonly found materials in Nature such as stone, wood and leather. These material types are used for the construction of a barn or a cabin in the woods. The rustic style caters to the idea of living harmoniously with Nature; a simple, yet fulfilling life.

As for the modern style, it is quite common to associate it to urban and fast paced life that requires efficient and contemporary living quarters. The modern style is composed of sleek lines, uninterrupted surfaces, angular shapes and a minimalist decor. The colour choice of the modern style can be of any tint of the colour spectrum. The materials used for this style can vary and they are usually composed of types created during the modern era such as steel, concrete, pressed, wood, laminate and glass.

The current ideabook is based on the idea of combining two styles that, at first, may seem miles apart in their appearance. The combination of two different styles can create a result that transforms the home into an inviting safe harbour. The best of both worlds are joined and both styles bring out the beauty of one another.