How to clean your mattress yourself

Cleaning bedding apparel can be as easy as washing clothing. However, it is important to pay attention to the washing symbols and indications on the tags of the linens, sheets, and pillowcases to make sure that they don’t shrink, stain, or damage during the wash. To maintain a clean mattress it will be important to wash the sheets and pillowcases about once a week, as for the duvet or blanket it should be cleaned once a month.

It is usually a great idea to pre-treat spots or stains on your bedding with cleaners before the wash. To do so, try spraying the soiled area with a stain remover and allowing it to stay on for 5 to 10 minutes before the wash. Another aspect to consider is to use laundry detergent that is meant for sensitive skin ifor anyone in the household has allergies or sensitive skin. It is not recommended to wash the sheets in hot water because it will set any stains that have not yet been removed before the wash. As for duvets, quilts, and blankets, they must be washed in a machine large enough to provide plenty of space for movement and a thorough clean.