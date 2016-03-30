Design and build your own home firepit

The final step is to fill it with wooden logs and use it. Be it an impromptu party with friends and family to celebrate your brand new firepit, or just you and your partner enjoying a glass of wine around your cosy new creation, get some wooden logs and use your firepit. If you want your firepit to be a little higher like here, you can build a raised brick, stone or a metal casing with a carving in the centre to put in the logs and fit it into the ground. If you have a dearth of space, you can even carve out a firepit in your outdoor table like this one. You will need some comfortable chairs to enjoy a crackling fire. So here are 6 outdoor seating ideas to go with your new firepit.