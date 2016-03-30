Building a patio garden pond is not nearly as complicated as it may sound. In fact, you can build one in a day without any professional assistance. This idea guide offers simple and straight forward instructions and tips on how to build a one-day DIY patio garden pond.
A one-day DIY patio garden pond can be made in several ways. One easy, cheap, and effective way is to use a wooden container or box. Hence, we will use the pond in a box method here. Basically, the wooden container should be big enough and deep enough to contain some water and plants. Anyone can do this with a few simple basic tools.
We hope you will be inspired by this idea guide to create your very own one-day DIY patio garden pond in your home. Let's browse through these tips shall we?
To make a patio garden pond out of a wooden box, first cut the two bottom boards to the suitable length (it should fit nicely in your patio). Next, join the bottom boards together with trim-head screws and construction adhesive. Once they are joined together, scrape off the excessive adhesive with a putty knife and clean the rest with mineral spirits.
The beautiful pond pictured here is designed by Kupferreich Kft, landscape designers based in Budapest, Hungary.
So now that you have your wooden box, you have to waterproof it so that it can contain water for long periods of time without rotting. To do this, get some liquid rubber paint (available from most hardware stores) that you can apply to the inside of your wooden box. You can use liquid rubber to make a water feature out of just about anything, including a metal box.
Although liquid rubber is rather expensive, it can come in handy in many different situations. For example, you can use liquid rubber to fix leaks in water tanks, holes in metal roofs, leaky gutters, trailers, and so on. It is definitely a worthwhile investment for your home and repairs.
Make sure you double check the width of the bottom before you cut the ends and dividers to the desired size because the width of 1x12s can vary slightly. You will have to adjust the length of the sites according to the thickness of the material you're working with.
Now it's time to assemble the container. To do this, firstly mark guidelines for the dividers, and then attach the dividers to the bottom and sides using trim head screws and adhesive. Make sure you fasten the dividers to the bottom before adding the sides. Facing the smooth sides of the dividers toward the center compartment will ensure more even coverage of the liquid rubber in the compartment where it matters most. Once they are joined together, scrape off the excessive adhesive with a putty knife.
To build the face frame, join the face-frame parts so that the new screws will be invisible. To do this, first drill pilot holes through the end of one part, then just hold the parts together and drive in screws. Basically, as with the rest, you will attach the sides and the ends of the face frame with trim-head screws and adhesive.
One good tip is to measure diagonally from one corner to the other both ways to make sure the frame is square before installing the face frame dividers. Adjust the frame until it’s square, and clamp it to your workbench to hold it square if the frame is out of shape.
To apply the liquid rubber, add a thick coat of the liquid rubber into all the seams, corners and defects in the wood. Apply one coat on the outside compartments and three on the middle. Make sure you put electrical tape over the drainage holes and power cord hole to prevent it from being sealed when you apply the liquid rubber. Wipe away any excess liquid rubber with a paper towel right away to make sure it doesn't seal the holes. Last but not least, remember, it takes three heavy coats to make a watertight seal and at least three hours between coats, so be patient.
Finally, finish up and add water. To do this, secure the face frame by clamping the face frame into place and holding it down with adhesive and trim-head screws. To keep water from pooling, set the screws flush with the surface of the wood.
You don't necessarily need a water pump, but it does help keep the water fresh and prevent mosquitoes from breeding too. Keep in mind that the rubber-coated wood may not be smooth enough for the pump's suction cups to stick to the bottom. So, it's best to lay down a small chunk of plexiglas at the bottom and stick the pump's suction cups to that. Avoid using floating water plants with exposed roots as it will clog the pump filter. Opt for potted plants instead, or build some sort of additional screen or filtration system.
We hope you've enjoyed this idea guide as much as we have.