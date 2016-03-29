Marilyn Monroe once said Give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world . But if you have killer shoes to take over the world, you wouldn't want to stow them away in a forgotten corner or a dowdy shoe rack would you? Why not showcase the beauty of your shoes and give them the attention they deserve. Forget about a shelf in your cupboard or some unseen corner of your home, celebrate yourself and your shoes in style. Here are 6 tips to store your shoes the stylish way!