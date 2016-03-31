Today, we indulge ourselves in a tour of the beautiful Pabellon 3e, situated in Merida, on the Yucantan Peninsula in Mexico. This credit for this stunning looking architecture goes to TACO- Taller De Arquitectura Contextual, who were asked to redesign this house that was originally purchased by the owner in the forties to accommodate a growing family. The main idea was to redesign the functions of space in this pavilion. Even though it was redesigned, the architecture remains essentially simple and Mexican in its choice of white cement. As you look closely at the property, you have a feeling as if an artist has envisioned it; and the design of the house is trying to capture the essence of that artistic vision. Take a walk through the house, and you will discover quite a few delightful elements.
Winding through a stretch of leafy trees, this beautiful entrance greets you. What you notice immediately is the double skin façade of this house, with the second skin being made of lattice of compressed white cement. This double façade creates cooler interiors and privacy, besides being absolutely lovely. The entrance of the house is welcoming and the visitor instantly strikes a connection with the house. The stretch of green punctuated with paved paths looks lovely. But as you stand there, you will notice that a single path connects the exterior and the interior of the house; one continues till the other starts. It is designed in such a manner as if the entire plan is one single whole, and there are hardly any divisions or lines that can create a sense of separation.
As you enter through this door, you encounter a small divan where you can seat for a small chat. Just beside the door, you have a large window which gives you full view of the garden outside. But it is the design; the existence of the door and the window side by side which is the highlight of this area. The same sandstone-coloured tile adorns the floor. The bright yellowish orange feature wall outside the door lends a lot of colour to this area.
As you walk inside this space which has two lovely armchairs and a quaint sofa, you suddenly feel as if time has stopped. The space inspires leisure. The differently-tiled floor, the lampshade at the corner, the beautiful painting on the wall, and the armchairs all contribute to this feeling. Take a book, settle in the armchair and spend your time lost in the world of imagination. The tinge of yellow and orange make this room a little colourful; but there is no jarring effect on the eye.
The main house leads to the inner garden areas which connects the newly constructed spaces with the older parts of the main house. Let’s take a walk outside. The grass is green; the trees are shady and you can smell the fresh air. The soothing breeze will create a calming effect. And then you spot the highlight of the garden. The beautiful triangle-shaped pool is indeed an amazing addition, and only an artist can think of this. The design of the wall is very different from what one observes in modern architecture, and it somehow reminds one of the old architectural styles which bordered on ornamentation and embellishment. The water in the pool can see a reflection of the light inside the window creating an amazing vision.
It is said that when you carry a book with you, you will never feel alone; because a book is a great friend. Just imagine how nice it would be to have a room full of friends? Well, this house has one full room dedicated to books. As you look at the open book shelf which is placed on the bright pink wall, you are bound to feel happy. Happiness comes from the realization that you are not alone in the house. You have some amazing books to keep you company. The decor of the room is simple. Even the yellow sandstone floor fails to create an impression when pitted against the shelf full of books. The table and the two chairs are also quite simple. But they are good enough for anyone to sit and go through each book one by one carefully.
Only an artist can think of such a beautiful design which depends highly on one crucial factor; simplicity. But when this crucial element is added to an artist’s vision, it can create a beautiful rhapsody.
