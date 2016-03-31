It is said that when you carry a book with you, you will never feel alone; because a book is a great friend. Just imagine how nice it would be to have a room full of friends? Well, this house has one full room dedicated to books. As you look at the open book shelf which is placed on the bright pink wall, you are bound to feel happy. Happiness comes from the realization that you are not alone in the house. You have some amazing books to keep you company. The decor of the room is simple. Even the yellow sandstone floor fails to create an impression when pitted against the shelf full of books. The table and the two chairs are also quite simple. But they are good enough for anyone to sit and go through each book one by one carefully.

Only an artist can think of such a beautiful design which depends highly on one crucial factor; simplicity. But when this crucial element is added to an artist’s vision, it can create a beautiful rhapsody.

