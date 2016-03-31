6 budget-friendly ways ways to to style up your kitchen

The kitchen is not only a place to prepare your food but also a place that inspires families to bond together and share their lives. A lot of how a kitchen is designed or remodeled will depend on your style of cooking, as this will determine the appliances you need and their position. Most kitchen designers follow the kitchen triangle when designing kitchen spaces. The kitchen triangle places the sink, stovetop and refrigerator at the three vertices of an imaginary triangle. The most efficient kitchen is said to be one where this triangle covers the least space. However, if you also include a lot of baking in your weekly menu, you will probably need to design your kitchen around a quadrilateral rather than a triangle.
However, since the kitchen is not a public space, more often than not, we don’t want to spend that much on a full-blown renovation. However, you don’t always need deep pockets to remodel your kitchen. You can always breathe new life into your cooking space by arming yourself with some research, some good bit of imagination and some wallet-friendly ideas. Here is how you can remodel your kitchen on a budget.
Along with a sink, stove top and a refrigerator, the best thing you can add to your kitchen is a kitchen island. A kitchen island serves multiple purposes. When you’re hosting a party, the kitchen island is an extension of the kitchen countertop where dishes can be laid out before they are served. In the regular routine of the house, a kitchen island can serve as a breakfast table or a table for children to do their homework while dinner is being made. When choosing a kitchen island, ensure that the kitchen island does not obstruct your walking space. The best part is that a kitchen island can be made to fit any budget. For a low budget kitchen, look at upcycling a table by adding a shelf or drawers or a trolley to create a kitchen island. A cantilevered top on a chest of drawers can also be used to create a kitchen island.
Plants are the easiest way to upgrade any space. A herb garden is a great budget kitchen décor tool. Pick a corner that receives sunshine or a window sill to grow some beautiful herbs. If your budget does not allow you to buy fancy planters, recycle and decorate cans and plastic food containers to create your own planters. This not only adds to the aesthetics of the kitchen but gives you fresh ingredients to work with and fills the kitchen with an earthy aroma. Plants can also be grown on wall-mounted planters to save space in a kitchen. Some herbs to begin your little garden with are oregano, basil, rosemary and curry leaf.
A neat kitchen is a good-looking kitchen. Keeping extra spices and condiments on display will not only clutter your countertop but will also make maintaining a dust free kitchen, difficult. Invest in a good storage system that ensures that every element of your kitchen has its own place. To keep drawers from getting cluttered invest in drawer organizers or make them yourself. Group spices in boxes or trays to keep them organized and easy to find. Store pans in cabinets with the lids on the doors. Try and keep your countertops as empty as possible.
White is a classic colour to form the base of a kitchen colour scheme. White kitchens are easy to clean and look spacious and airy. White is also the colour of luxury though it is probably the cheapest paint to buy. Thus, white is an ideal colour for budget kitchen décor. White is also the perfect colour to use as a backdrop to display bright kitchen accessories against. To keep the kitchen from looking too sanitized, add pops of colour in the form of rugs, curtains and wall art. Highlighting a feature wall by painting it another colour is also a great way to upgrade a kitchen. Look at how this kitchen, manufactured by UK-based brand Pyram, shines because of the white finishes and yellow wall. Another thing to keep in mind - avoid dull beiges and greys in a budget kitchen.
Wallpaper can be quite budget friendly when used in the right way. Avoid wallpapering your entire kitchen as this can be an expensive affair but use wallpaper to highlight parts of your kitchen. An accent wall is the perfect place to use a roll of wallpaper. You could also used vinyl wallpapers on the kitchen backsplash. Another place that can benefit from the use of wallpaper is the back of an open cabinet. Using wallpaper here gives your crockery and recipe books an interesting backdrop to be displayed against. A framed piece of wallpaper with a glass front can also be used as a unique menu board to plan your week. When choosing a wallpaper for the kitchen, vinyl wallpapers are the best choice as these can be wiped clean without harming the wallpaper. Avoid wallpaper with 3D elements and textures.
Given the number of appliances, crockery etc needed in a kitchen, you shouldn’t need to buy extra décor pieces to dress up the kitchen. Instead of hiding everything behind closed cabinets, choose glass doored cabinets or open cabinets that show off their contents. Showcase your grandmother’s crockery on open shelves along vintage accessories and interesting wall art. By stacking plates, bowls, glasses etc, simple crockery can be elevated to become worth a second glance. Plates that feature interesting patterns, can be put on plate stands that give you a front view rather than a side view. The key to displaying your kitchenware is to ensure it is always kept spotlessly clean.
You could also accessorize your kitchen décor with DIY wall art. Illustrated recipes, a collage of pictures of mouthwatering dishes or photographs of raw ingredients can make for interesting budget kitchen décor. Another tip for budget kitchens is to ensure they are brightly lit and stylishly lit. Change your drab single pendant light to a brighter stylish focused light which can easily be found in the local market. Bright kitchens look cheerful and in turn are prettier spaces. Also try to choose CFLs over incandescent lighting in a kitchen and install rope lights under cabinets to avoid shadows on the countertops.
