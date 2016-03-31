6 budget-friendly ways ways to to style up your kitchen

The kitchen is not only a place to prepare your food but also a place that inspires families to bond together and share their lives. A lot of how a kitchen is designed or remodeled will depend on your style of cooking, as this will determine the appliances you need and their position. Most kitchen designers follow the kitchen triangle when designing kitchen spaces. The kitchen triangle places the sink, stovetop and refrigerator at the three vertices of an imaginary triangle. The most efficient kitchen is said to be one where this triangle covers the least space. However, if you also include a lot of baking in your weekly menu, you will probably need to design your kitchen around a quadrilateral rather than a triangle.

However, since the kitchen is not a public space, more often than not, we don’t want to spend that much on a full-blown renovation. However, you don’t always need deep pockets to remodel your kitchen. You can always breathe new life into your cooking space by arming yourself with some research, some good bit of imagination and some wallet-friendly ideas. Here is how you can remodel your kitchen on a budget.