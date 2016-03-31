Getting to the root of your tree removal problem

It takes several years to grow a tree but only minutes to cut one – that is if you do it right. No matter what your purpose is of cutting a tree, you need to keep a few things in mind to ensure your own safety and of the people around you.

Most average-sized trees tend to support a small ecosystem. Local birds, squirrels and insects cohabitate in various parts. Your tree removal process should cause minimal casualties.

You will also have to put safety first. Before you begin the tree removal, equip yourself with the right safety gear especially if you are planning to use a chainsaw. Get a loggers helmet to protect yourself from the falling branches. You will also need earmuffs and a face screen to protect your eyes and ears. Use safety glasses to keep the dust out of your eyes and safety gloves to protect your hands. Whether you are a rookie or a pro, you must have chaps, pants and boots that have saw-stopping power. Better safe than sorry as tree felling accidents can result in serious and sometimes fatal injuries.

Don’t neglect other health hazards that can come as a side-effect like heat cramps, heat exhaustion, strokes or other personal health impairment. As a best practice, always have friends or experienced personal on standby.

Check your city administration authorities for local rules regarding felling a tree. (There are penalties and fines levied for branch and tree felling clauses in leases which makes this a very serious matter. This is available in the Lands Department Practice Note).

Some big trees may require lifting equipment after the felling is complete so access your needs before you start. Here are some handy felling tips: