Here is how to arrange your cupboard according to each season

Does the thought of opening your overstuffed wardrobe scare you? Or are you one of those who finds your winter scarf stuffed amid your summer dresses? If the above two are the perfect description of the state of your wardrobe, then it is time for you to start organizing your wardrobe according to seasons. The task of de-cluttering your overstuffed wardrobe might look like a humongous task, but the end results are always pleasing and a lot more convenient. The most important thing to remove here is sort, remove and re-arrange. Order is the name of the game and your closet must have proper seasonal rules of what to hang and what to store. So gear up and start reading.
Our body shape keeps on changing – we lose and gain weight and hence this tip comes in extremely handy for all those of you who have lost a couple of kilos or put on a few, or thinking of that ideal weight. All of us have that bunch of clothes that were impulse purchases and never worn again. Or those that were gifted to you but never became a part of the wardrobe. Now is the time to get rid of those clothes. Take them all out and keep aside for giveaways. Generally, we only use 20% of our clothes on a rotating basis and the remaining 80% are simply place hoarders of your wardrobe. So identify these 80%, organize a giveaway and donate them for good. However, be realistic and take time to identify your unused clothes. Do not even think of trying them all on one day as that is simple too exhausting. Rather, try one each day and keep discarding the ones you do not like for various reasons – from unflattering fit to old style to colour being worn off and others. Remember that de-cluttering is the secret to a nice-looking organised cupboard.
Once you have identified the 20% that you will keep in your wardrobe, the next trick is to neatly partition that 20% into four seasons. You could even arrange each seasonal clothing set into two groups of everyday wear and occasional wear for more convenience. If you have a large closet, you can neatly arrange each seasonal clothing set in it. However, if you do not have a large closet, keep the clothing for the current season in the closet; box the other in different labelled boxes and store them safely.
Next step is to find a suitable storage place for your off-season clothing. We would recommend you to not choose the most obvious of places like the attic and the basement as they are not climate controlled. Rather, choose from under your bed, under your stairs or even extra closets – if you have – and let your precious off season clothes suitably rest. After you have decided where to store your clothes, the next step is to buying the box where you will store your next season’s clothes. Move away from cardboard boxes—which are the obvious choice—but are not very sturdy. Rather, opt for plastic boxes with lids which have little holes drilled into it for air circulation. This will help your clothes remain fresh for longer. For precious items that need special attention, you can always warp them in acid free tissue or muslin cloth or even plain cotton bed sheet before storing them in those plastic boxes.
The fourth tip in our list is a no-brainer. How on earth are you going to decide which boxes are the ones that store your winter clothes? Surely a guessing game can be avoided as can the work of taking out every single box to check which clothes they have by simply labelling the boxes before putting them away. You should label every box with the season they are meant for. For additional ease, you can even label them according to the occasion they are meant to be worn and hence segregate them as party wear winters or everyday wear summer clothes.
Buying clear storage boxes is the other simple way to bring order into your packing and unpacking schedule. This will help you unpack with ease. Also take care to put a couple of moth balls or a few drops of cedar oil while packing your clothes in these boxes to keep pests and moths away.
Rolling your clothes for storage helps you save on storage space. It is a known fact that folding clothes for storage takes up more space when compared to rolling for storage; so why not adopt this save spacing strategy while storing your of season clothes too?
Now that you know some simple and effective tips to organize your closet according to season, get started on cleaning your closet of clothes and store them as advised. Remember to not use any starch or fabric softener when storing them for the next season to avoid breeding of moths and pests. Organize your closet based on the above tips and know exactly where to look for that particular muffler you are looking for in your closet the next time you are in a rush.
