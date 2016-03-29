What Can I Teach My Kids Through DIY projects?

There's a lot kids can learn through DIY or do-it-yourself projects. Furthermore, it can be an excellent excuse for the whole family to do something substantial together that everyone can learn something from. This idea guide features some tips and ideas on what you can teach your kids through DIY projects. For example, you can teach your children why we need interior furniture, and the basic structure of interior furniture as well. Other than that, kids can also learn how to recycle and use different tools. We will discuss these points and more in further detail in the rest of this idea guide.
We hope you will be inspired by this idea guide to teach your kids some essential life skills through DIY projects. Let's browse through these ideas together shall we?
Fun DIY projects are a brilliant way to teach your kids how to recycle. A myriad of
useless things we usually throw away can be used to make loads of creative and practical things for the house. For example, plastic bottles can be reused as planters as pictured here, or can be used to make creative salt and pepper shakes. There are so many other things you can do with plastic bottles, we could go on forever.
Anything we do has a purpose, even if it's just for fun. It's important to give reasons to kids for why we do what we do so they can learn effectively. So if you're going to make a shelf, then you need to explain to your child why a shelf is needed in the first place. This may seem like common sense, but it's the thinking process and learning pattern that you're really trying to establish here.
The unique and creative piece of multi-functional furniture pictured here is designed by Katleen Roggeman, designers based in Berlin and France.
DIYcoat rack
Teach your children the basic structure of interior furniture through DIY projects. For example, you can demonstrate why a table needs four legs to be stable and stand properly by trying to make a table with three legs stand. The best way to learn is by doing and making mistakes. However, with your guidance, children can make mistakes in a safe environment.
Browse through furniture designs here on homify for more new ideas and refreshing inspiration.
Sooner or later everyone will need to learn how to use some tools, and it will definitely come in handy in lots of situations. DIY projects are a great way of getting children to practice using some simple tools like screwdrivers, hammers, or even scissors.
For young children, you might want to practice using tools on a mock environment first before getting to the real deal when you think they are ready. For example, you can teach a child how to use a hammer by asking him to drive in nails you've already positioned.
DIY projects can involve the use of dangerous tools and potentially harmful materials sometimes. Hence, kids can learn about danger and safety through DIY projects. They will learn how to pass the tools and handle them carefully under your strict supervision and watchful eye. Kids are naturally curious and will want to pick up a knife at some point, so it's better they do it in front of you so they can learn danger and safety.
Last but not least, DIY projects can help children learn to appreciate the maker. Many times we take things for granted, but once we know what it takes to make something, we tend to appreciate everything a little bit more.
Children will also learn that it is really fulfilling and satisfying to create something on your own through DIY projects. They will build up their self-confidence when they realize what they can do.
We hope you have enjoyed this idea guide as much as we have.