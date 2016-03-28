Design the staircase of your house like a professional!

The next thing to do is to find the rise or height of each stair. Instead of calculating in feet and inches, use a calculator and convert feet and inches to inches only. For example, with an overall stair rise of 8' 10 3/4 you should come up with 106 3/4 or 106.75 inches. Since 7.5 is considered the perfect step, we divide 106.75 by 7.5 to find out how many steps are needed. 106.75 divided by 7.5, gives us 14.233. Since we can't have .233 of a step, we need to drop it and divide the overall rise by 14. Thus, 106.75 divided by 14 will give us 7.625 or 7 5/8 . So this set of steps requires 14 equal increments of 7 5/8 to climb from one floor to the next. Write this number down, it is the key to successfully building a staircase.