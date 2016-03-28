Design the staircase of your house like a professional!

Are you trying to build the house of your dreams? Do you want to undertake the responsibility of designing the staircase of your home too? Well it is not easy to design any part of the home, let alone the staircase, but you can simplify your work by following a few of our simple tips. With these 6 tips you won't need to hire a professional and can yourself design the the staircase of you house like a professional!
The most important thing to do before designing or constructing anything in your home is to find out the rules and regulations of the country and city you are living in. Certain areas have permits for only ground floor homes as they maybe too close to a flying zone, in which case you won't be able to built a staircase at all. Or certain places don't have permit for more than a couple of floors because the ground is not firm enough which may put restrictions on the kind of staircase you want to build. If you design a staircase that does not comply with the law, you will get in trouble, so make sure it is legally sound.
Next make a sketch of how you would like the staircase to look. And to do this you can find inspiration plenty of in Homify! Even if you are not great at drawing, you can always read up about staircase sketches online, find your ideal staircase design on our website be it this classic stairway like here, or a more modern one and go about sketching it. If you are terrible at drawing, you can hire an artist to make a sketch according to your instructions.
Whatever type of staircase you are building, straight wooden one, L shaped with a landing, curved or a complete turn around 180 degree like the one here designed by ARC ET SENS, first determine the overall rise and run, then divide it into comfortable increments. In house framing this distance is usually from the first floor to the second, or from the basement floor to the first floor.
The overall rise and run of the steps is determined by measuring the space where the staircase has to fit. Keep in mind what type of floor covering will be used when determining rise between floors. If ceramic tile has to be used it must be figured into the rise, while a carpet covering like here doesn't need to factored in. Measure horizontally where the steps will land, keeping in mind that you need a minimum of three feet of clear space before any obstructions in the direction of travel.
The next thing to do is to find the rise or height of each stair. Instead of calculating in feet and inches, use a calculator and convert feet and inches to inches only. For example, with an overall stair rise of 8' 10 3/4
you should come up with 106 3/4 or 106.75 inches. Since 7.5 is considered the perfect step, we divide 106.75 by 7.5 to find out how many steps are needed. 106.75 divided by 7.5, gives us 14.233. Since we can't have .233 of a step, we need to drop it and divide the overall rise by 14. Thus, 106.75 divided by 14 will give us 7.625 or 7 5/8
. So this set of steps requires 14 equal increments of 7 5/8 to climb from one floor to the next. Write this number down, it is the key to successfully building a staircase.
Finally, when building this type of stairs there is one less tread than riser because the upper floor is the final step. We need to find 13 equal increments to add up to our overall run. Using a calculator convert 11' 2 7/8
to 134.875 inches. Dividing 134.875 by 13, you get 10.375 or 10 3/8 run per stair tread. The actual run of the steps will be more due to the bottom step riser and the added bull nose of the tread. Voila! Your staircase is fully designed and ready to build. You can fins a builder on Homify or do it your self. If you are wondering what kind of stairway will be the best for your home, here are 6 secrets that will help you find your perfect stairway..