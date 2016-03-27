Antitheft tips to protect your home before it's too late

The best way to attract burglars is to show off. So don't do it. Always break up packaging for expensive things before tucking it into the trash. Take a look at your house from the outside. Most thieves look for cash, a wallet or an iPod left on your hall table and these can make your home a target. So don't leave these things lying around in places they are easily accessible from outside. Also make an inventory of your belongings to have at hand, which you can hand over to the police in case of a break-in. Mark your property using an engraver or ultra-violet marker and take photos of precious possessions.