These things are making your home look ugly!!!

Little things make a lot of difference to the overall appeal of your house. Dusty cluttered shelves are a big put off and are best avoided. It will be well worth the effort to carry out a dusting routine every couple of days to ensure your shelves do not appear to be uncared for. Another problem most people face is deciding what to put up on display on the shelves. You may have tons of show pieces or memorabilia to flaunt, but too much of them will give an impression of being chaotic. You could either try and pick some of your favorite pieces and decide to keep only those. Alternatively, you could make sets of souvenirs or show pieces that would complement each other well and adorn your shelves with one such set. You can replace the entire set once every month or fortnight. This would help your shelves look less cluttered and also help them sport a new look every time you swap sets.

