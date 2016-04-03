These things are making your home look ugly!!!

Who does not want a clean and beautiful home to return to each day? A clean, neat and tidy home has an instant soothing and feel good effect on us. It is best to take note of the things that are making your home ugly and work around them to set things right. All you need is to take out some time to look around, identify problem areas and then go about getting them fixed. A house that is clean and beautiful is one that you can be proud of and feel satisfied about. You are bound to set good impressions on visitors with a good looking home. So take a look at this handy list of things that are possibly making your home ugly and get cracking on them. And if you have the time and budget for a more holistic makeover try incorporating these Vastu Shastra tips too.
First impressions are most definitely last impressions. Disorder or clutter at the entrance of your house are a strict no-no. Imagine walking into your house only to find yourself in the middle of scattered shoes, bags and coats, read and unread mail and other random clutter. You will not have that 'welcome home' feeling at all! Similarly, such an entrance would even put off your friends and family who visit. It would be a good idea to invest in a chest of drawers or shelf for neatly stowing away your footwear, organizing your mail, keys and other stationary that can come in handy. You could even add some pleasing ornamental plants to take your entrance up a few notches high.
Painting your home is a project involving a lot of money and needing a lot of time. However, all of this would be worth the effort if your house was being made to look ugly with dirty or stained walls. Do not postpone painting, because the poor and depressing look only gets more depressing by the day. You can plan to opt for touch up top coat painting or colors which would not require any major changes to the other furniture at home. That way you can not just give your home a fresh lick of paint but also keep the wallet smiling.
Little things make a lot of difference to the overall appeal of your house. Dusty cluttered shelves are a big put off and are best avoided. It will be well worth the effort to carry out a dusting routine every couple of days to ensure your shelves do not appear to be uncared for. Another problem most people face is deciding what to put up on display on the shelves. You may have tons of show pieces or memorabilia to flaunt, but too much of them will give an impression of being chaotic. You could either try and pick some of your favorite pieces and decide to keep only those. Alternatively, you could make sets of souvenirs or show pieces that would complement each other well and adorn your shelves with one such set. You can replace the entire set once every month or fortnight. This would help your shelves look less cluttered and also help them sport a new look every time you swap sets.
Kitchens could sport contrasting looks depending on how well you look after it. It could either be the cleanest corner of your house or could well be the most cluttered corner. A messy, unkempt old fashioned kitchen can give an impression of an ugly home quite clearly. It may not always be possible to go the full mile and renovate your kitchen from scratch, however it would be a good idea to identify what is not right with your kitchen and transform it from ugly to beautiful. You could opt for bright and colorful paints or laminates to cover up your kitchen cabinets. A dash of bright colors can do your kitchen wonders. Squeaky clean counter tops will only add to the look.
Bad smells can be quite bothersome and unpleasant. Narrow down the source of any bad odor that you may experience either from rotten fruits or vegetables, pets, dead plants or even choked drains, and take required action to get rid of them. There is nothing more pleasing as a well ventilated home. The clean air from outside helps keep bad odors at bay and even adds a feeling of freshness to your house. You can also create a more tranquil atmosphere by lighting up some aromatic candles or scented oils.
Bathrooms are yet another measure of how well you maintain your home. A spotlessly clean bathroom with all the basic amenities in place can help. An old fashioned bathroom would definitely contribute towards making your home look ugly. Think about replacing the old faucets and pipework with relatively modern looking ones. You can add an element of elegance to your bathroom with the right kind of shower curtains and towels. A modern arm chair could be placed inside as well for added effect.
It is all about keeping an eye out for loose ends and fixing them on time, when it comes to keeping your home beautiful. Go on, have a look around you. Have you been overlooking some of the above things in your home? Can you mend them on your own or would you need professional help? It's not too difficult to set things right, so say bye to ugly homes and welcome your new improved home sweet home!