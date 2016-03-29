A Pune villa filled with love and openness

The first thing that you notice about the bathroom is the covered wooden shelf which is perfectly designed to store all the essentials. The simple boat-like sink on top of it, the large mirror, and the shelf on the wall with glass doors add to the simplicity of the design. Unlike other rooms, the windows are placed high on the wall, keeping in mind about the privacy of the place.

This house has a nice cosy feel; one that you can associate only with homes. As you explore more, you will gradually fall in love with this place, because there is one core ingredient, which is part of each decor and every design; luxurious simplicity.

