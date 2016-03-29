A Pune villa filled with love and openness

Today, we are going to take a tour of this beautiful house, named Villa Blanca, which is spread across an area of 11000 sq ft in Sopan Baug, Pune. Designed by the talented team at Chaney Architects, this stylish architecture of this home focusses on combining the openness of the outside with the built spaces inside and maintain a harmony throughout. As you stand before the house, you are bound to be impressed by use of glass which has been used to create a sense of openness. It is said that your houses should have openings on all sides, so that there is uninterrupted flow of positive energy inside the house. This Private Residence in Sopan Baug fulfils this criterion. This home totally breaks away from unnecessary clutter and focuses on space itself. Let us take a tour of the house and explore more.
The first thing that you notice about the house is the big green lawn. A touch of green in the surroundings of your house always creates a happy feel; this carpet of green evokes no different feel. Like most modern architecture, the design has clean lines and a tidy division between the lower and the upper storey. The pillars in the front create a porch-like space where you can sit in the evening and enjoy a cup of tea. Rather than concealing the exact nature of the house, modern style wants the viewers to have to know the inner-workings of the house. This house too has stylistic elements which endorses this feeling; exposed beams, and open-floor plans being the two most important features.
You can almost hear the crunch of the gravel as you walk down this beautiful curved pathway. The wooden slabs which are placed to create a feeling of stairs add to the beauty of this place. But as you take a walk on this pathway, you can hardly miss the beautiful green plants which peep from the side. The soft glow of the lights on your path creates an ethereal sense; the path is well-lit, but there is no harsh lights which will rupture this beautiful scene.
The sparkling white marble floor lights up the living room as well as adding to the elegance. Modern architecture is in love with lines; in fact if you look closely you will notice that like most modern architecture, the lines are angled and straight, rather than being curvy. There are three huge sofas on three sides with one simple wooden center table. The colourful cushions cut through the white and create a colour diversion. The room has an open feel, because unlike brick walls, the room has glass walls which retain the illusion of one single space.
Instead one big chandelier, there are five single lights which illuminate the entire area. The dining table is simple, but cosy; and is enough to eight people. A rectangular wooden cabinet is used to separate the area between the living and the dining area. Like most modern architecture, this space has fewer walls; rather it has a large window or sliding doors which do not compromise on the sense of openness.
Once you look at this bedroom, you will understand the true meaning of space. Instead of cluttering the space with too many furniture, a few simple elements have been added to retain the open feel. The large bed has a headboard which also expands on both sides to create the side tables. The open shelf on the top of the side table is perfect to keep your showpieces and photographs. The bright green cushion and the runner on the bed actually add some colour to the room; because if you look at the rest of the room, the colours chosen are quite soothing and simple.
The first thing that you notice about the bathroom is the covered wooden shelf which is perfectly designed to store all the essentials. The simple boat-like sink on top of it, the large mirror, and the shelf on the wall with glass doors add to the simplicity of the design. Unlike other rooms, the windows are placed high on the wall, keeping in mind about the privacy of the place.
This house has a nice cosy feel; one that you can associate only with homes. As you explore more, you will gradually fall in love with this place, because there is one core ingredient, which is part of each decor and every design; luxurious simplicity.
