In the Lap of Luxury in Koregaon Park

Today, we take a tour of an amazing private residence in Koregaon Park, designed by the Pune-based Chaney Architects. More and more homes in India are opting for spacious exteriors and interiors instead of the highly structured designs that were common in the past. Take this house for instance. This sprawling house has a welcoming note written all over it. Instead of cluttering the area around the house with too many props, the design has been kept stunningly simple; leaving empty spaces where the eye can roam without any interruption. So, next time you plan to do star-gazing at night, instead of having a slice of the sky, you can have the entire sky at your disposal! Let’s take a walk inside and find out more.
What instantly captures the eye is the lovely façade and the courtyard spread out beyond it, enough to accommodate well-maintained beds of plants and trees. As you look closely, you will note that the house has an extended porch which almost flows directly to the garden, a feature done consciously to indicate the seamless flow of the design. The presence of so much greenery instantly creates a soothing ambience; as if you can almost hear the rustle of leaves and the sound of the whispering breeze as you take an evening walk. A garage stands by the side, big enough to accommodate two cars at a time.
There are quite a few interesting elements inside this lavish living room. But it is the postmodern lampshade which takes away the prize and the glory. The craned neck of the lampshade creating a half circle standing at the side of the room is probably the most amazing element that can be incorporated in this modern decor. The combination of white and brown sofas creates an interesting mix; but it is the arrangement which is even more interesting. The sofas have arranged neither in a single line nor in a circle. Rather an asymmetrical design has been created, keeping the look of the room casual. The low center table and the bright violet flowers on cuts through the soothing colour palette.
A big dining room is not just a luxury; rather it is the heart of the home. It is where families come together to share a meal, enjoy some quality time and enjoy great food. The chandelier is definitely the most important element of this place. Beige and cream are the two colours that are used in abundance in this room, contributing to the soothing effect of the room. The half-closed door indicates that the kitchen is close by. This layout is important as the kitchen directly opens to the dining area, so that people can easily walk in and walk out. The large clock on the wall is quite an interesting addition; especially because it reminds one of the formal dinner gong, announcing dinner which was common in the Victorian era.
The modular kitchen has everything that a homemaker can ask for; from state-of-the-art equipment to suave kitchen tops, to chic chimney and a large refrigerator, the kitchen is fully equipped to handle casual family meals, quick breakfasts and home parties. The large kitchen table is perfect for the chopping and cutting; so next time you have your friends for a party you can chat and prepare the dinner.
The wooden flooring of the bedroom adds to the dignity of the room; but it is the bright feature wall in blue which diverts your attention. Like the rest of the house, this place also has an open uncluttered feel. The recliners by the window are probably one of the best places to relax and unwind after a long day. The colour palette is quite soothing; but probably the choice is deliberate as it stands out against the deep rich tone of the blue. Even the lampshades and the side tables look quite elegant, because even though the colour is deep, it looks really amazing.
The use of glass in the bathroom is quite intelligent; it has created the desired illusion of space. The shower cubicle is made of glass to retain the uninterrupted view of the bathroom. The lower portions of the basins are cleverly converted into storage cabinets. Instead of devoting one single space for one big storage cabinet, rods and shelves are cleverly placed so that towels can be hung without much difficulty. Although glass doors have been used to separate the space between the shower and the rest of the bathroom, there is one single floor to retain the sense of continuity through the room.
This cosmopolitan suburban home is meant for a large family who believes in sharing their most amazing moments together. There is a kind of an uncluttered openness about this house which helps you to be relaxed after a hectic day. After all, home is where the heart is; and you definitely feel a connection with this house.