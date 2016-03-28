In the Lap of Luxury in Koregaon Park

The use of glass in the bathroom is quite intelligent; it has created the desired illusion of space. The shower cubicle is made of glass to retain the uninterrupted view of the bathroom. The lower portions of the basins are cleverly converted into storage cabinets. Instead of devoting one single space for one big storage cabinet, rods and shelves are cleverly placed so that towels can be hung without much difficulty. Although glass doors have been used to separate the space between the shower and the rest of the bathroom, there is one single floor to retain the sense of continuity through the room.

This cosmopolitan suburban home is meant for a large family who believes in sharing their most amazing moments together. There is a kind of an uncluttered openness about this house which helps you to be relaxed after a hectic day. After all, home is where the heart is; and you definitely feel a connection with this house.