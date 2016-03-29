Save your sofas from the signs of your kid’s creativity!

Has your darling toddler started scribbling all around the house of late? And is your living room sofa his or her favourite target? If yes, then we understand your situation completely. On one hand, you don’t really have the heart to stem your child’s creativity and budding passion for art! So you let him or her transform the entire house into a canvas. But on the other hand, your living room is where you entertain guests, and welcome friends and family. And your stylish sofa probably takes the centre stage in that space. So, if your tiny tot unleashes his or her artistic side on that sofa, you probably go through a tough time cleaning it up.

Well, we have some good news for you. Here is a bunch of tips and tricks which can help you with cleaning or concealing the art marks your bundle of joy left on your sofa, easily. After all, it’s really not possible to hide all the sketch pens and crayons from children for a very long time! But if they are getting creative, it’s time for you to come up with innovative solutions too.