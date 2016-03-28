Light! More light! But creatively please…

Light can alter and set the mood and ambiance for a space in a flick of a switch. However, it can also just be a necessary and mundane appliance if creative design is not applied. This idea guide offers some tips and ideas on how to make your very own simple yet creative lighting. With just a few other simple and non-inexpensive materials, beautiful lights and lamps can be created. It's always more fun and satisfying to create your own decor anyway. When you do things yourself, you have the chance to make it personal and customize it just the way you like it. You can also match the lighting with the style or look you're trying to portray in your interior design and decorations.

We hope you will be inspired to create your very own DIY lights and lamps through the brilliant ideas featured in this idea guide. Let's browse through these ideas together shall we?