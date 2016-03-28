Easy guide to grow the tropical palm in your house

The first thing you need to figure out while buying a palm tree is which species will you buy? Given that there are so many different varieties (around 3000), let us take a look at the different types of palms and how you can choose the one that suits your place.

We have grouped them in terms of size i.e small, medium and tall. You can choose your pick based on this categorization.

i) Small Palm trees- They are the most popular and preferred option for indoor plants. They are only about 10 feet-12 feet tall and also work as a ground cover in the gardens. They do well in the containers and require only some amount of shade throughout the day. The Pygmy Date palm, Bamboo Palm, Chamaedorea are some examples of this category.

Ii) Medium Palm trees- If you have a house that has a nice small garden or verandah, the medium palms are the ones to go for. They are about 15 ft to 50ft tall and display a symmetrical shape as they grow. The solitary medium palm trees are mainly used as focal point and as individual center piece. Hesper palm, Bottle palm and spindle palms are some example of the solitary palm trees. Then there is the clustering medium palm tree variety with dense foliage and different heights. Fishtail palm and Areca are those that belong to this category.

ii) Large Palm Trees- Finally we have the large palm trees that are more than 40ft. Buy this variety only when you have plenty of garden space. They are majestic and can be used to decorate your landscape. Triangle palms, Date palms are some examples.