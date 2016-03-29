How to design the perfect study room

When the time comes to sit down at a desk, to start working and studying, having a space that is adequately adapted for that can greatly improve concentration. Trying to work in a room that is noisy or not so well lit can make the working hours much longer that what they should actually be. To set up the perfect study room, a few adjustments can be undertaken to create a comfortable and quiet space.
Firstly, the room must be well lit because reading in the dark will help no one and it will worsen a person's eyesight. Then, a desk, where there is enough space to write and work on, should be considered. A comfy chair to sit up straight without any hindrance comes next on the list of things to get for a study room. Naturally, there should also be a bookshelf or a storage space for books, binders, magazines, important papers and pens. The colour painted on the walls of the room is also a factor that can help the creative juices. Finally, one must consider if soundproofing the room is worth spending money on, in order to set up a calm and quiet room. The following ideas can help anyone seeking to make the perfect work and study room.
It has been proven time and time again that colours affect people's moods which is commonly known as colour psychology. Certain colours such as red invite the feelings of passion and action, it is an energetic colour perfect for those on the go with a lot of energy to spend. That colour is not, however, the ideal choice for a home office space because that room is dedicated to work and concentration. Making sure the walls and the decorative elements in the study room are not of too loud colours will set the mood for efficient work to be done.
A mother always tells her children not to read and study in the dark. Everyone knows the reason why: in the darkness, eyes are forced to sharpen onto whatever is being read. The eyes will focus a lot more on the words therefore tirering them. If that is done too much over time, the eyesight will radically diminish. This brings another important factor to consider when designing a study room: light. The more lit a room is the better it will be for working. When seeing all the details, numbers and letters on a paper, no time is wasted and the eyes won't become tied as quickly.
The best type of light is of course, natural daylight. The images shown here is a wonderful example of how natural light can be brought into a room by installing a window or a well of light. This will permit the light to travel throughout the room effortlessly. Once the sun has set, there must be lamps in the room to accomodate the person working there. Opting for hanging lamps will, in addition to a desk lamp, help light up the room in every way possible. It is important to chose a lightbulb with a soft hue that won't be too flashy, too blinding or tirering for the eyes, but bright enough to shed light on the work being done.
With every office comes mountains of papers, piles of books and so many office supplies. Imagining an office where everything is strewn across the floor can seem a bit nightmarish, that is why there must be a space allotted for things to be stored away. Efficient organisation makes for a more enjoyable work and studying environment.
When a bookshelf or a filing cabinet are introduced into the home office as shown in the current image, sorting through the books and files will be an effortless endeavour. For easy access, a filing cabinet has been placed under the desk to store away important files and useful supplies. If a bookshelf is too bulky and if it would take up too much space, then shelves can be installed on the wall. Another option can be to use stacked wooden crates for eco friendly storage. What matters is that everything is readily available around the working desk which saves time and effort.
Sometimes studying requires many dedicated hours of work and concentration. There is nothing worse than having to work in an uncomfortable chair and on a table that is either too low or too high. After a few minutes of uncomfortable sitting, headaches, back pain and muscle tensions that will be felt.
This brings in the next topic for having a perfect study room. It concerns the most important pieces of furniture in that room: the desk and the office chair. Ergonomists recommend using a chair that will keep the person sitting in it, in an upright position where the arms aren't hunched over nor extended above the shoulders. Also, the feet should be lying flat on the floor or on a foot stool. The desk must be chosen at a height where a person can move their legs freely without instantly bumping them on the desk. It should also be adjusted according to the height of the chair and vice versa. For more desk ideas click here.
For a home office to be adapted to a person's needs, it should be designed in a way that improves access to necessary office supplies. A study room should also be arranged in a way that permits moving around freely. Working in a cluttered environment can make it hard to sort through things. A storage unit or shelves, as shown in the present image, can help with organising and storing things while taking only a little space.
For small rooms a corner shaped desk like the one in this picture can be a great solution because it uses the available space of the corner and leaves the rest of the space of the room free to use. Another option to save space can be to convert an old wardrobe into a study room with a custom made or built-in desk and bookshelf. The arrangement of the furniture in a study room must also be placed in a direction that will receive the most light and that can be accessible without going around too many obstacles and furniture.
For many people, peace and quiet has no price and it is very valuable. Having a soundproofed study room can make a world of difference when the home is located a near a construction field, a city highway, a train station anything that causes many loud noises. That is called sound pollution, it means that the surrounding sounds are so ominipresent and of such high decibels that they hinder anyone trying to concentrate in the vicinity. When that is the case, deciding to soundproof the study room is the ideal solution because it will keep the loud sounds outside and leave the person inside to enjoy some silence for concentration. If the work room is for a musician, then soundproofing is perfect because it will keep all the music within the room and not bother anyone around. This design has been made possible by Todos Arquitetura.