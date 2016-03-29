How to design the perfect study room

When the time comes to sit down at a desk, to start working and studying, having a space that is adequately adapted for that can greatly improve concentration. Trying to work in a room that is noisy or not so well lit can make the working hours much longer that what they should actually be. To set up the perfect study room, a few adjustments can be undertaken to create a comfortable and quiet space.

Firstly, the room must be well lit because reading in the dark will help no one and it will worsen a person's eyesight. Then, a desk, where there is enough space to write and work on, should be considered. A comfy chair to sit up straight without any hindrance comes next on the list of things to get for a study room. Naturally, there should also be a bookshelf or a storage space for books, binders, magazines, important papers and pens. The colour painted on the walls of the room is also a factor that can help the creative juices. Finally, one must consider if soundproofing the room is worth spending money on, in order to set up a calm and quiet room. The following ideas can help anyone seeking to make the perfect work and study room.