A modern home with a young soul

Homes, just like people have an age too. They can be made to entertain young people or designed towards relaxation for older people. This particular home has the best of both worlds. It has furnishings, decorations, and design that evoke a high energy vibe; while it also has the comforts and relaxed environment everyone enjoys. The 64 square meter apartment has a holistic approach to design that takes that has elements of play and zen in it.
Join us for a tour of this beautiful contemporary apartment designed by Andressa Saavedra Projetos E Detalhes, interior designers and decorators based in Sao Paolo, Brazil. We hope you will find inspiration through this tour for your home.
The clean straight lines in this design makes a statement about modernity, while the decoration is hip and trendy, giving the space a young feel. The striking red pool table adjacent to the flat TV screen stimulates a high energy, fun environment. Display shelves carry decorative ornaments, while the corners are taken up by cute little cabinets. The wooden floors and fake wooden panels give the living room a warm, cozy feel, while the glossy wall finish gives it a clean minimalist touch.
The mostly grey bedroom has a sophistication of its own. At the same time it has an edgy, artistic vibe to it, which is androgynous with a unique sex appeal. The pieced together wall panel enhances the smoothness of the whole room, but creates space for imagination and creativity to run.
Browse through bedroom designs here on homify for more new ideas and refreshing inspiration.
The first thing that strikes you are the tiles that are made to look like high quality multi-grain wooden parquet. The different shades of brown bring an earthy feel to the bathroom, while the soft lighting illuminates them in warm glow.The mirrors are arranged in a way as to match the symmetry of the tiles behind them. A touch of contemporary is added to the bathroom with the glass wash basin and sleek counter top and cabinet.
The stylish chic bathroom pictured here has a unique design with a shelf that actually is a hole in the wall, bringing more natural light into the dark grey setting. Hints of blue and yellow peek through the tiny square tiles on the focal wall, adding a splash of colour to the bathroom.
The layout of this living space is ideal and convenient with the pool table adjacent to the bar. The lovely wooden parquet floors and the fake wooden wall panels create a feeling of continuity in the room, making the whole space feel like one united and harmonious whole.
The dividing black wall separating the kitchen area from the living room makes the whole area seem more spacious and larger.
A homely kitchen makes a house a home. The l-shaped kitchen pictured here with its shiny black counter tops, white cabinets, and matching tiles creates a modern and casual feel in the kitchen. Sufficient storage space in the small kitchen makes it efficient, and the modern appliances make it practical and convenient. The light coloured flooring makes the kitchen brighter and more spacious.
Eating is such an important part of our daily lives, its hard not to pay attention to the design that takes shape in the dining area. The sleek black dining table and its translucent chairs give this dining room a new age feel, while the Japanese-inspired paper blinds in the background add a nice contrast, creating a harmonious, zen ambiance.
We have now come to the end of our tour of this lovely apartment. We hope you've enjoyed this tour as much as we have. For more home tips, inspiration, and ideas, have a look at a rustic sanctuary in the middle of a bustling city.