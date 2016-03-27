A modern home with a young soul

Homes, just like people have an age too. They can be made to entertain young people or designed towards relaxation for older people. This particular home has the best of both worlds. It has furnishings, decorations, and design that evoke a high energy vibe; while it also has the comforts and relaxed environment everyone enjoys. The 64 square meter apartment has a holistic approach to design that takes that has elements of play and zen in it.

Join us for a tour of this beautiful contemporary apartment designed by Andressa Saavedra Projetos E Detalhes, interior designers and decorators based in Sao Paolo, Brazil. We hope you will find inspiration through this tour for your home.