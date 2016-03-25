For real wine lovers and collectors of fine wine, a wine cellar is a must-have to store your collection properly and exhibit your knowledge and appreciation of wine. Whether you're buying a wine cellar or building one, there are a few guidelines you should follow. We recommend building your own wine cellar though, as it is more fulfilling, giving you the satisfaction of creating something with your own hands, and it will also make your wine collection and subsequent wine enjoyment that much more special. Other than that, building your own wine cellar gives you the opportunity to customize and individualize what you are creating, giving it a personal touch that no other wine cellar will have. It doesn't matter if you have no experience in building, just follow the few simple steps here to create the perfect, unique holding place for your collection of wines.

We hope you will be inspired and confident enough to build your own wine cellar after reading this idea guide. Let's browse through some of these brilliant tips for making a wine cellar in the house shall we?