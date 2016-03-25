For real wine lovers and collectors of fine wine, a wine cellar is a must-have to store your collection properly and exhibit your knowledge and appreciation of wine. Whether you're buying a wine cellar or building one, there are a few guidelines you should follow. We recommend building your own wine cellar though, as it is more fulfilling, giving you the satisfaction of creating something with your own hands, and it will also make your wine collection and subsequent wine enjoyment that much more special. Other than that, building your own wine cellar gives you the opportunity to customize and individualize what you are creating, giving it a personal touch that no other wine cellar will have. It doesn't matter if you have no experience in building, just follow the few simple steps here to create the perfect, unique holding place for your collection of wines.
We hope you will be inspired and confident enough to build your own wine cellar after reading this idea guide. Let's browse through some of these brilliant tips for making a wine cellar in the house shall we?
The most ideal location for a wine cellar is in a cool, dark, and damp place in the house. Usually the coolest, darkest, dampest place in the house is the basement, hence the term wine cellar. However, if you don't have a basement, perhaps you could make the space underneath the stairs into a wine cellar.
The ideal temperature for a wine cellar is from 55 to 58 degrees Fahrenheit with a humidity level of 55 to 75 percent. Theoretically, you could build a wine cellar in any room of the house, but you would then spend more money on a cooling unit to keep the temperature and humidity level at a constant. It is advisable to stick to tradition and build it in an area that will require the smallest cooling unit necessary to maintain the proper temperature for your wine.
In order to monitor the room temperature, install a good quality thermometer in the wine cellar. Ideally, wine needs to be kept between 55 and 58 degrees. Wine ages very quickly when it is above 70 degrees Fahrenheit, while it does not mature when the temperature is below 50 degrees.
As we mentioned earlier, a damp environment is ideal for wine. So, try to keep the humidity level in the room between 60 percent and 70 percent. The best way to do this is to use a hygrometer to measure the humidity level in the room. Then, if needed, you can use a humidifier or dehumidifier to alter the humidity of the room.
Why is it so important to keep the wine cellar damp? Well, if the air in the room is too dry and not humid enough, the corks may dry out and oxygen can then seep into your precious wine bottles, eventually spoiling the expensive, good quality wines.
The elegant, unique wine cellar with a glass ceiling pictured here is designed by Culmax, designers based in London, United Kingdom.
Cooling units typically use up a lot of electricity, but it is this addition that will make or break your wine cellar, as well as your bank account. However, if your wine cellar is properly insulated, a small cooling unit will be sufficient to keep the temperature low enough to preserve your wines.
Basically, there are two types of cooling units available. There is the self-contained system, or a split cooling system that will allow you to place the noisy part outside your wine cellar. To install the cooling unit, you will have to cut a hole in the wall of an appropriate size for the unit to fit into, while making sure that there is an electrical socket nearby, as well as a drain line for condensation if needed.
To save on electricity costs, make sure you have good insulation. Seal your floor with a good, water-based sealant and select a door to install that is insulated or has a solid core. We suggest you avoid using glass doors and windows, or at least make sure they are of dual pane insulated glass. If there is still too much light in the room, put up curtains or shades to shield the wine from sunlight.
Most types of lighting are suitable for a wine cellar, as long as it's in the dark on in low light most of the time. Choose lighting that will be bright enough to be able to easily read and appreciate the labels of your wine, but not bright enough to create a harsh, garish glare that will discourage you from spending time there.
Keep in mind that UV lights can cause damage to wine over a long period of time. If you choose to use can lights, opt for thermally infused can lights or IC can lights. We recommend soft, dim lighting, as it will create a warm and inviting glow to your wine cellar.
Whichever design you choose for the wine cellar, make sure you store the wine bottles horizontally in your wine rack to keep the corks moist and lessen the chances of them drying out. Try to use as much vertical space as possible to save space.
We hope you've enjoyed this idea guide as much as we have.