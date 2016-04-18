Another alternative to securing your home for the elderly would be to install a video camera and audio system at the door. This can help them identify anyone at the door and even have a word with them if additional information is needed. A well protected home makes it safe for older people, and even gives them the confidence to manage by themselves in case they are living alone or if they have to be by themselves while you travel for work or otherwise.

Home decor must be functional and practical for the occupants and especially in tune with the elderly as well as young children as they can be the most vulnerable. So next time you design your home/apartment when you have seniors in the family, do consider their needs and make simple changes in order to avoid discomfort to them and risk of accidents. Now that you know how to make your home safe for the old, do also spend couple of minutes understanding more about making your home child friendly and safe!