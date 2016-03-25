Turn Your Small Room Into A Perfect PC Game Theater for Weekends!

If your idea of fun on weekends is relaxing at home playing video games, then it is worthwhile investing time and money to create the perfect PC game theater at home. You don't need much space to create a comfortable corner where you can happily be absorbed playing games. This idea guide offers some good tips and ideas on how to turn a small room or space into an entertainment nook for PC games. Whether it's your bedroom or a corner of the living room, here are some easy ways to create a comfortable place to play PC games at home.
One of the most important things you will need to create a PC game theater is a screen holder or a shelf to place the computer screen. The screen holder pictured here is ideal for tablets, which is what many people use to play PC games these days. This is because tablets are smaller and lighter to carry around, and take up less space.
The screen holder is attached to the ultra modern armchair, which looks super comfortable. Just the armchair and the screen holder is actually sufficient to create a PC game theater for one person in a cozy corner of a room. Of course, you can add speakers too for extra effect.
A comfortable inclined chair that you can really relax in while you play PC games is a must. Gamers usually spend long hours in front of the screen totally immersed in getting to the next level. This is why if you don't get a good chair, you might end up with a backache, and it's not going to be a very relaxing and enjoyable experience in the end. Make sure you get a cushion to support the arch of your back properly. If you can afford it, go for the real luxury by investing in a massage chair!
Although playing PC games doesn't really require any company, having friends over and playing together is still loads more fun. Playing PC games can be a way to socialize with friends as well, so make space for friends in your small game theater room or corner.
You can either invest in sturdy theater chairs equipped with screen holders like the ones pictured here or go for a more low budget alternative. Beans bags, floor cushions and other types of seating that is closer to the floor can give the space or room a more casual feel.
Since the computer screen or TV screen will be the main focus of your game theater, it makes sense to light it up and further enhance it. For best results, place lights on both sides of the screen as you see pictured here. The lights shouldn't be too bright though, or it will give you a headache. You can even use fairy lights or colourful lights if you fancy.
The elegant media room pictured here is designed by Finite Solutions, home media design and installation in London, United Kingdom.
Make sure the computer screen and the seats are not facing any windows as one of the most annoying things is having the sun glaring on your computer screen or on your face, preventing you from seeing anything clearly. If there are windows all over, and you can't really not face them, then get some good quality blinds or heavy drapes that will do the job of keeping the sun out. While you're at it, don't forget to add some splashes of colour to the room to make it fun and cheery.
There should be just enough light in the room, but not too much, so cut down all external light sources. Lighting is very important when it comes to creating the perfect PC game theater. It not only sets the mood, but can also affect concentration and eye strain. The position of the lighting should also be taken into consideration.
Last but not least, as we mentioned earlier, invest in a good chair. This is key to creating a comfortable PC game theater where you can enjoy weekends playing PC games at home. Take your time looking around homify and other websites for the best deal. It will be worth it in the end.
