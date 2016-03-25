What should you leave or carry with you to a new apartment?

Moving to a new place or an apartment can be stressful at times, as you would need to pack, unpack and move your belongings. On the contrary, moving to a new apartment sounds exciting as it is going to be a new environment altogether. We are going to help you to make this movement a pleasant adventure for you with some tips given below. Get rid of your anxiety and prepare a checklist that will help you to plan what are the things you would need to take along with you and what to leave in your old house. Start this process at least six to eight weeks ahead of your movement.
While many of the folks may like to leave the house clean before moving out, some may prefer to leave a few of the old things aside. We have compiled a list of things to take to your new apartment and the ones which you can leave behind. While this is not an exhaustive list and subject to individual preferences, this list will help you get a fair idea of how to plan your shift.
Finding a maid to do all your home chores might not be an easy task in your new apartment. Besides, they need to be trustworthy. No worries if you are not able to find one. Purchase a good vacuum cleaner that will help you get rid of all the dust in the space. While it may be a costly investment in the beginning, it will prove to be economical in the long run. Choose a sturdy and a trusted vacuum cleaner brand. Besides, it will also help you to reach the dust in the hidden areas and get them out. Hence avoid the sweeps or mops and go for a vacuum cleaner.
Television screens are becoming out of fashion these days. Why take all the effort to carry your television screen along with you? Instead, take your laptop and the projector along. If you already do not have a projector, go for it. With a few extra bucks, you can watch your favorite movies on a large screen and that too in High Definition! The Projector is also a better choice instead of the Television because it’s more eco-friendly and also easy to dispose. Fix it on a ceiling and get ready for an awesome experience ahead in your new apartment. Also adjust the lighting and ensure that the lighting effects look optimal for the large projector screen.
Gone are the days when landline phones were of great use to people of all age groups. With the rise of Android phones, many of the household folks are bidding goodbye to the traditional stable phones. Why take the whole mess again to your new apartment when you have the option of wireless mobile phones with advanced features to communicate. Say ‘Yes’ to Wi-Fi LAN tools and avoid the stable phones altogether in your new apartment. Plan for a hassle free living!
If you are the kind of person who uses a lot of appliances at home, especially in the kitchen, then it is time to take a fresh look at them as you make a move. Conventional ovens and toasters are out of fashion and also consume a lot of power when used individually. A high-end microwave is a good replacement for the traditional ovens and toasters. The dishes cooked in a microwave taste as good as when done in an oven and are much easier to prepare as well. Yes, you can bake your favorite cakes and biscuits in a high-end microwave too. Your mornings are going to get easier with this! Do give it a try and do away with your toaster and oven right away!
There are two sets of people when it comes to electric kettles. Some cannot do without them while others do not prefer them at all. The big question here is: Do you need one in your new apartment? Now here is why electric kettles are a better option to consider than coffee machines.
Electric kettles are energy efficient and can help you finish the task faster and better when compared to a coffee machine. As we are in the 21st century, let us also move towards more environment friendly utilities. The newer models help you control the water temperature and have an auto shut down. Hence you need not worry if you are on a call or forgot to switch it off. For all the lazy bums, the electric kettle is a better option as less work is involved and it can be done without much difficulty at all. Almost a child’s play! Take a hint from this smart model by Graef, supplier of home appliances in Germany.
As it is, your movement to a new place is going to incur a lot of additional costs for you like transportation, shifting expenses, packaging costs, etc. Do not add up to your expenses by making unnecessary purchases.
For the office goers and those with school going children, having a printer at home has become a necessity. However, to save you from the trouble of installing a printer and replacing cartridges, scanning apps have come to the rescue! Instead of using the printers to scan documents, you can now use your very own android phone to do the same task! No we are not kidding!
There are some wonderful scanning apps available for your android phones and that too, many of them free of cost. All you would need to do is download them and start scanning. The documents can also be converted to a PDF readable format.
Like we said before, this is not an exhaustive list but only an indicative list on some of the things to buy and things to leave behind when moving to a new place. Enjoy a fresh new beginning and stress free living!