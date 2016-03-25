What should you leave or carry with you to a new apartment?

Moving to a new place or an apartment can be stressful at times, as you would need to pack, unpack and move your belongings. On the contrary, moving to a new apartment sounds exciting as it is going to be a new environment altogether. We are going to help you to make this movement a pleasant adventure for you with some tips given below. Get rid of your anxiety and prepare a checklist that will help you to plan what are the things you would need to take along with you and what to leave in your old house. Start this process at least six to eight weeks ahead of your movement.

While many of the folks may like to leave the house clean before moving out, some may prefer to leave a few of the old things aside. We have compiled a list of things to take to your new apartment and the ones which you can leave behind. While this is not an exhaustive list and subject to individual preferences, this list will help you get a fair idea of how to plan your shift.