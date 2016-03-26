6 secrets to help you choose the right staircase for your home

The next thing to keep in mind are the components of stairway. These will depend on whether it is a closed stairway like the one here, or an open stairway. The Step is part of every ladder, it is composed of the Tread and Riser. The Tread is the part of a ladder that is stepped on. Riser is the vertical section between each Tread on the stair, it may be missing for an open stairway. Then there is the Stringer which supports the Treads and Risers, and Winders which are steps that are narrower on one side than the other and are used to change the direction of the stairs without landings. A fence made of metal rails, wood or even glass is often there in stairways. They can be on both sides, sometimes only on one side or not at all. On wide staircases there is sometimes also one in the middle called a Banister.