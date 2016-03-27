A Beautiful Home Full of Tropical Surprise

Residencia HJ is more than just a lavish, comfy abode, designed by Cabral Arquitetura Ltda, a team of reputed architects in Maringa, Brazil. Its tropical surroundings and laidback charm makes it a refreshing sight for sore eyes. Some houses have a homely feel, which attracts you especially when you want a house to settle in with your family. This house, located amidst the lush greenery, is not only aesthetically pleasing, but also exudes a sense of comfort and familiarity. The architectural beauty, colours and materials all are reminiscent of Brazilian cultures and traditions. The house is replete with earthy textures and enjoys a close rapport with nature, which will become evident as you commence the tour.
The house sits on the top of lovely green hilly lanscape. Enclosed by tall swaying palms on all sides, you can almost feel the whispering breeze kiss your tired forehead as you sink in a comfortable armchair in the open. The cottage-like feel of the residence is further enhanced by the thatched roof and the open hall. However, do not think that your privacy will be compromised. The top storey is devoted to bedrooms and it is quite nicely concealed from prying eyes. The roof will definitely remind you of those beautiful holiday cottages which you see in different magazines. If life was an ongoing vacation, then this house would have been perfect for that venture.
The first thing that you notice about this dining area is the beautiful chandelier which is classic and modern at the same time. The wooden look of the chandelier goes really well with the ceiling and beams. Coming down to the table, you notice that it is big enough to accommodate a large family. The high-backed cane chairs offer an interesting contrast with the shiny black table. The streak of yellow in the middle and the potted plant complete the picture. Cane chairs steal the show in the informal seating area too. The latter also features a cosy white sofa and a few artworks on the wall. You get to steal a peek at the fireplace clad with wood and the stylish staircase leading to the upper storey. The clever use of glazing in the dining and living space ensures the adequate influx of natural light.
The kitchen stands out owing to its clear lines and neat design. The place is so tidy that nothing seems out of the place. This modular kitchen provides ample storage space for everything including crockery, cutlery and appliances. The large refrigerator is an indication that this house caters to the needs of a large family. The colour palette is quite chic and soothing. White and light wooden hues with intermittent dashes of chrome do the trick.
The large white bedspread offers a soothing contrast to the bright pink throw and the fun vibrant cushions. The colours of the cushions are diverse ranging from green, yellow to blue and multicolour for that much needed zing. The wooden ceiling is warm and complements the pristine white walls nicely. But it is the wooden floor and bed that uphold the cottage-like feel of the house. A couple of artworks on the bedside tables and a plush rug enhance the effortless elegance of this bedroom.
Open spaces are always beautiful. And this is no exception. The large outdoor lounge which can easily accommodate a large group of people is cosy and welcoming. Rustic furniture crafted from bamboo, grabs the spotlight. Probably, it is a deliberate choice since the house was designed to exude a sense of warmth and an earthy feel. The large cushions with nature inspired prints are quite unique. This place is ideal for a get-together on a cool summer evening, in the lap of nature!
Luxury is the right adjective to describe the bathroom. The large Jacuzzi tastefully embedded in the wooden pit is simply awe-inspiring. The large doors and windows lend a distinct tropical feel and allow in plenty of sunshine and fresh air. You will feel as if you are taking a bath in the middle of the garden. There is also a sleek storage unit meant for arranging toilet and spa essentials. The warm wooden wall panelling breaks the monotony of the white ceiling amazingly well.
Hope you enjoyed the tour of this eco-friendly abode as much as we did! Check out another ideabook for more inspiration - A Luxurious Home with a Playful Twist.