Why the rustic style works for your home

The rustic style has a connection to the past that creates an emotional attachment to history and heritage. In order to create a better future a person must know where they come from. In short, this means that a person must be aware of their past in order to have a a clear direction about their future. That is where the rustic style lies: comfortably nestled in a cosy and nostalgic reminder of the past. This style is based on rugged elements that only have a few markers of human work. Strong beams made of wood and metal are components of the rustic style. There is also a use of natural fabrics such a wool, cotton, leather and linen as reminders of Nature just like wicker baskets and stone enhanced decorative elements on walls. There can also be rustic notes in a decor inspired by a barn or a farm house. The idea is to recreate a setting where things are comfortable and inviting. A rustic style will be delving in a past world where man worked at a time where modern machinery was not yet introduced.